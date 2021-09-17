Copper Face Jacks to reopen next month

After 18 long months, a staple of Irish nightlife is to reopen its doors.

Copper Face Jacks will re-open its doors on October 22, as the country says goodbye to many Covid-19 restrictions.

Coppers used Instagram to share a photo inside the iconic Harcourt Street club with the caption: "The wait is over.”

From October 22 requirements for social distancing, mask-wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings and certification of vaccination, immunity or testing as a prerequisite for access to activities or events (with the exception of international travel) will be lifted.

October 22 is also expected to see the end to restricting numbers allowed to gather, either in homes or at events, an end to restrictions on attendees at religious or civil ceremonies, and an end to restrictions on nightclubs.