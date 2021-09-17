Film review: Oasis Knebworth 1996 reminds us of the Gallaghers' glory days 

The most memorable scenes in Oasis Knebworth 1996 have almost nothing to do with Noel and Liam Gallagher or their chugging Britpop. Jake Scott’s documentary about Oasis’ historic brace of gigs at the 125,000 capacity venue is bookended with testimonials from fans who made the long journey to the Hertfordshire country estate to watch history unfold. And it is these reminiscings that, delivered at 25 years remove, leave the strongest impression.

One Oasis fan reveals that he was about to set off for Knebworth when his girlfriend of eight months told him she was pregnant. Another recalls standing next to her boyfriend, drinking warm lager from a plastic cup while singing along to Champagne Supernova. Was this as good as life got, she wondered? Perhaps it was.