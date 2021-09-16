Thursday TV Tips: Were there more victims of Fred and Rose West?

Cheap Irish Homes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Brenda Barry and Thomas Collins getting househunting help from Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy

Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy are back with a new series of Cheap Irish Homes. And they also meet homeowners who have renovated their own cheap Irish homes.

In the first episode of the new season, house hunter couple Brenda Barry and Thomas Collins are looking for Maggie and Kieran’s help finding a bargain in Tipperary, close to Brenda’s family home in Birdhill. Maggie pulls out a showstopper when she finds an old farmhouse just within budget.

Fred and Rose West: Reopened

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Trevor McDonald presents the two-part Fred and Rose West: Reopened

Part one of two. Trevor McDonald presents as investigators explore new leads in the infamous case of Fred and Rose West, suggesting there may be more victims. Some claim the Wests are responsible for many more murders than the 12 women and girls they are known to have killed.

Fred West died by suicide before he was brought to trial, but his wife Rose was convicted of 10 murders in 1995.

In this episode, the team unearths previously unseen documents including the full statement of Fred West’s ‘appropriate adult’, Janet Leach, that contains details about the location of ‘the farm’, where it has long been suggested up to 20 more victims may be found. The team studies newly revealed records of discussions between Fred West and his lawyer in which Fred talked about other crimes involving himself, Rose West and his brother, John West.

Part 2 is on Thursday next (September 23) at 9pm.

Glow Up Ireland

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

The looks of this week's Glow Up Ireland - composited by photographer Ruth Medjber

The remaining competitors are tasked with creating modern-day versions of Oscar-winning make-up artist Michèle Burke's most memorable film characters.

LA-based makeup artist, Michèle is the winner of two Oscars for 'Best Makeup' for Bram Stoker’s Dracula; and Quest for Fire and has been nominated a total of six times. Michèle’s credits also include Mission Impossible 3 & 4, Jerry Maguire, As Good As It Gets and Minority Report.

Sport

Europa League: Real Betis v Celtic. Celtic head to Seville to take on Real Betis in their first match of the Europa League this season. The Scottish side has plenty of history with the competition but have never won it, so could this be their year? Virgin Media Two, ko 5.45pm.

Leicester City v Napoli. Leicester entertains Napoli at The King Power Stadium in Match Day 1 of the Europa League. The Foxes were disappointed last year as they were knocked out by Slavia Prague in the last 32 of the competition so Brendan Rodgers will be looking for a better campaign this season. Virgin Media Two, ko 8pm.

Europa Conference League: Rennes v Tottenham Hotspur; UEFA Europa League: Dinamo Zagreb v West Ham United, both 5.45pm, BT Sport.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Turner Prize-nominated expressionist painter Seán Scully, whose works are currently on display in Dublin’s Kerlin Gallery alongside those of wife Liliane Tomasko, talks to RTÉ.

Ecolution, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: This climate action podcast was recently nominated in the best podcast category at the IMRO Radio awards, and this week it returns for a miniseries with the Cashel Arts Festival in Tipperary.