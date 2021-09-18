Saturday TV Tips: A brave pup's journey, and music and dancing this evening

Home Advantage

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Quiz show: the Fullers from Galway take on the Searles from Dundalk and the Courtneys from Kilkenny.

A Dog's Way Home

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A Dog's Way Home: Bryce Dallas Howard as Bella's voice

A dog gets separated from her owner and embarks on a 400-mile journey to find her way back home. Family adventure, starring Ashley Judd

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC One, 7.45pm

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis becomes the first deaf contestant, and Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite forms the first all-male partnership. There’s a group dance. Reigning champion Bill Bailey returns for a special performance, and there’s music from Anne-Marie.

Countdown to Surrender — The Last 100 Days

RTÉ2, 8.15pm

A look at the final 100 days of the Second World War. The total war reaches its climax on German soil. It is the beginning of a hundred days of horror and death.

The Man with the Iron Heart

RTÉ2, 9.20pm

The Man with the Iron Heart

Two Czech resistance members plan to assassinate Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich, the mastermind of the Final Solution. Thriller, with Jason Clarke and Rosamund Pike

Soundtrack to My Life

RTÉ One, 9.50pm

Soundtrack to My Life: Niall will welcome Johnny Logan, James Vincent McMorrow and Celine Byrne as his guests over the course of the series

Music and chat show presented by Niall Breslin. Each episode will see an Irish artist collaborate with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to create a unique playlist of songs that mean the most to them. First up is record-breaking Eurovision star, Johnny Logan.

Sport

Premier League: Liverpool v Crystal Palace (kick-off 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1).

Radio

Last Hour: The Story of 9/11’s First Victim, Newstalk, 9pm: In this PPI-nominated Best Documentary, producer Sorcha Heron tells the story of 9/11’s first official victim: Irish-American priest Father Mychal Judge.