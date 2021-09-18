Saturday TV Tips: A brave pup's journey, and music and dancing this evening

Quiz show: the Fullers from Galway take on the Searles from Dundalk and the Courtneys from Kilkenny.
RTÉ One, 6.35pm
A dog gets separated from her owner and embarks on a 400-mile journey to find her way back home. Family adventure, starring Ashley Judd
EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis becomes the first deaf contestant, and Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite forms the first all-male partnership. There’s a group dance. Reigning champion Bill Bailey returns for a special performance, and there’s music from Anne-Marie.
A look at the final 100 days of the Second World War. The total war reaches its climax on German soil. It is the beginning of a hundred days of horror and death.
RTÉ2, 9.20pm
Two Czech resistance members plan to assassinate Nazi leader Reinhard Heydrich, the mastermind of the Final Solution. Thriller, with Jason Clarke and Rosamund Pike
RTÉ One, 9.50pm
Music and chat show presented by Niall Breslin. Each episode will see an Irish artist collaborate with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to create a unique playlist of songs that mean the most to them. First up is record-breaking Eurovision star, Johnny Logan.
Premier League:v (kick-off 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1).
, Newstalk, 9pm: In this PPI-nominated Best Documentary, producer Sorcha Heron tells the story of 9/11’s first official victim: Irish-American priest Father Mychal Judge.