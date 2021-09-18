Weekend Loves: IndieCork film festival; comfortable Oh Molly clothes; and Peppermint Grove candles and diffusers

Cinematic passion reignites at IndieCork Festival

The ninth annual IndieCork Festival hits the big screen at The Gate Cinema for a week from tomorrow. Featuring a wide range of independent filmmaking from international, Irish, and local filmmakers, there’s also an excellent online offering.

This year’s festival features the world premiere of Niall Owens’ psychological thriller Gateway as well as US filmmaker Bill Morrison’s The Village Detective: a song cycle. Ché Walker travels from Britain to present the world premiere of his film Connie, and horror lovers will be thrilled by the programme of Hungarian horror and experimental shorts.

indiecork.ie for more information or purchase tickets at gatecinemas.com

Comfortable colourful new season style from Oh Molly

Top €46; Blazer €84; Trousers €56, at Oh Molly.

Maeve Dennehy, owner of Love Cherish boutique in Charleville, Co. Cork has just launched ‘Oh Molly’ which features wearable, comfortable clothing to mix and match.

Having listened to her customers’ needs in terms of fit, sizing and detailing, Dennehy has taken the success of her boutique during lockdown and run with it.

With the support of the Morris Fashion Consultancy she has created a range which includes colourful tailored pieces, sweater dresses, t-shirts and cardigans which are bang on trend for AW21.

Prices range from €32 for a t-shirt to €84 for a blazer. lovecherish.com.

Irish makers and designers at Anthology

Anthology.

Next time you’re in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois or browsing online for beautiful gifts, art and homewares why not check out the Anthology store?

Established by Alison McEvoy and Richard Reid as a pop-up shop before Christmas last year, Anthology now has a more permanent residence where you’ll find a terrific range of brands including Badly Made Books, Kathleen Holland jewellery, Cathy Hayden baskets, Alanna Plekkenpol ceramics, Olann yarns, Peter Homan paintings and many more.

Find the shop at Market Square in the town or online at anthology.ie

Sensuous scents from Down Under by Peppermint Grove

Scrub up and smell incredible with Peppermint Grove's range of bath scents.

Australian brand Peppermint Grove has arrived in Ireland with a range of great smelling, beautifully presented candles, diffusers and body products inspired by grand old estates, private gardens and heirloom antiques.

Influenced by the Australian landscape, scents include Black Orchid & Ginger; Fresh Sage & Cedar; and Wild Jasmine & Mint. The candles are made with natural soy wax and lead-free wicks and presented in beautiful bevelled glass containers that can be reused as receptacles for tooth- or makeup brushes.

With constant handwashing now a must, the beauty bars and handwashes are great for gifting too. Available from leading pharmacies and interiors stores nationwide or online.

Children’s Halloween story brought to life in engaging exhibition

Margaret Anne Suggs: one of the illustrators on display at Siamsa Tíre.

Siamsa Tíre, The National Folk Theatre of Ireland in Tralee, is hosting a unique children's exhibition in time for Halloween.

Follow the story ‘A Way Home/ Slí Abhaile’ by Olivia Hope — a tale of two siblings who get lost in the woods and embark on an adventure that teaches them the true meaning of Halloween, encountering a cheeky púca, some lost souls and a choir of banshees along the way.

Twenty illustrators and artists from Ireland and beyond have created 46 artworks to bring the story to life including Karen Vaughan, Lauren O’Neill, Paula McGloin and Margaret Anne Suggs.

September 23 - November 23; siamsatire.com. #haveyouseenthepuca

Three Ireland has many lifestyle surprises in store

Three Store: from peddling phones, to the Veritable Indoor Garden.

There are now three Three lifestyle stores across Ireland (no pun intended), located in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. Visitors to the stores might be surprised to find that it’s not all phones, sim cards and chargers but rather cool connected items to enhance your home and have fun with.

Put your feet up with the new Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Smart Hoover (€349) — a powerful, yet quiet robotic vacuum cleaner that syncs with your Alexa or Google Assistant. Take your gardening to the next level with the Veritable Smart Garden Connect (€259) — perfect for growing herbs and edible flowers whatever the weather.

Or keep an eye on pets and belongings with the Kami Indoor 360 Camera (€60) with its 360-degree pan and motion detection. We also love the award-winning wireless Gingko Octagon One light — perfect for those awkward corners where you’ve no sockets.

Breaking bread

It's 30 years since Domino's opened in Ireland and to celebrate they are giving away 30 free pizza parties. The logic? It'll help make up for all the missed birthdays and milestone celebrations over the last 18 months.

Log on to dominosbirthdays.com and enter your contact details by September 19: 30 winners will be chosen at random to pick up a €100 Domino’s online code to redeem over the birthday weekend from September 24. Each winner will also receive a special party box full of Domino’s goodies, including balloons and selfie props.

Not a winner? There's also 30pc off when customers spend €30 online next weekend.