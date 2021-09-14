Luther is back. Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis join Idris Elba in Netflix movie 

The movie will start filming in November
Luther is back. Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis join Idris Elba in Netflix movie 

Netflix is producing a feature-length film of Luther.

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021
Ciara McDonnell

Netflix is releasing a film version of Luther in conjunction with the BBC.

The feature will carry on the story where the acclaimed crime series left off and will begin filming in November. 

Scripted by Neil Cross, who wrote the television instalments, the film will be directed by Jamie Payne, who headed up the most recent series. 

The multi-award-winning show has won a plethora of awards, in particular for its star, Idris Elba, who won Bafta, Critics Choice, Golden Globes and SAG awards as well as Emmy nominations for his role as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther. 

Cynthia Erivo attends The 2021 Met Gala. Picture: Getty
The movie has attracted a stellar cast including Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis as the villain of the piece and award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo as Luther's nemesis. 

Plot details are sketchy, but with a veteran Luther team guiding the ship, all suggestion points towards another win for Netflix.

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

