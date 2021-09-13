‘Watch this space’: New bookshop to add to Cork’s literary landscape

Bibliophiles will be thrilled to see a Wicklow-based bookstore open its newest shop in Cork next month.

Dubray Books, which already has eight shops across Galway, Dublin and Bray, shared the news on Twitter that it is opening the doors of a new bookshop on Leeside in the coming weeks. They say they will reveal their newest location in early October.

The news was revealed as Dubray announced it is looking for staff for its newest bookshop.

“We’re hiring… in Cork! If you love recommending books and are brilliant at customer service we’d love to hear from you,” Dubray wrote on Twitter, adding that customers should “please watch this space for further info.”

In a job listing, Dubray confirms it is “opening its ninth branch and first ever shop in Cork in October 2021 and we are looking for passionate booksellers.” They are seeking a deputy manager as well as full and part time booksellers. They are also looking for trainee candidates with retail experience.

Dubray Books was founded in 1973 by Helen Clear in Bray, Co Wicklow. The store has some eye-catching services for customers, including book subscription and personal shopper services.

The newest Dubray store will add to Cork’s collection of brilliant bookshops. The city centre boasts Vibes and Scribes, Waterstones and a flagships Easons among its offerings, with stores like Bookstation and Easons offering reading materials in the city’s shopping centres.

The county too has a strong selection of bookshops worth browsing, from Bookstór and Kinsale Bookshop in the popular seaside town, Gadaí Dubh in Macroom and Philips Bookshop in Mallow.

Dubray will be a welcome addition to our book-browsing haunts, particularly as so many of our favourite spots have shut their doors in recent years, including Connolly's Bookshop on Paul Street, Uneeda Bookshop on Oliver Plunkett Street, and Liam Ruseal’s on the same street.

