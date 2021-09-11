Saturday TV Tips: Murder mysteries, romance, comedy, and epic drama this evening

A military veteran is assigned to protect a family from assassins — but finds the kids harder to cope with than the hitmen. Family comedy, starring Vin Diesel and Lauren Graham.
RTÉ2, 7.30pm
An adventurer is haunted by a resurrected ancient Egyptian princess who wreaks havoc on modern-day England. Thriller, starring Tom Cruise.
RTÉ One, 8.30pm
Quiz game show: this week’s it’s the Dillons from Dublin — Jennifer, Alan, and sons Jamie and Aaron. From Donegal, Sarah Sweeney is in the studio while husband John and children Ella and Jack are playing from home. The Downes family from Clare are Caitriona and Vinnie and their children James and Hannah.
TG4, 9.40pm
Michelle Williams plays twenty-eight-year-old Margot, happily married to Lou (Seth Rogen), a good-natured cookbook author. But when Margot meets Daniel (Luke Kirby), a handsome artist that lives across the street, their mutual attraction is undeniable.
RTÉ One, 9.40pm
Hercule Poirot investigates the killing of an American businessman on board the famous train. Agatha Christie mystery, with Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer.
UTV, 10.35pm
A Roman general is forced to fight as a gladiator and uses his position to seek revenge for the murder of his family. Oscar-winning epic, with Russell Crowe, Oliver Reed, and Joaquin Phoenix. All together now...“My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, Commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true Emperor Marcus Aurelius, father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife — and I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.”
All Ireland Football Final,v . Throw in 5pm. RTÉ2
Rugby: Women’s Interprovincial Championship, third round —v . TG4, 4.45pm and 7.15pm
Premier League:v , 12.30pm, BT Sport; v , 3pm, Premier Sports ROI1; v , 5.30pm, Sky Sports
— Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm: In May of 2021 a Ryanair passenger plane was forced out of the sky and grounded in Minsk, Belarus, as a journalist critical of the country’s regime was taken away. This documentary looks at the year leading to the event, through the eyes of his girlfriend — and the country’s opposition leader — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya — from Eastern Europe, to the south of Ireland.