Saturday TV Tips: Murder mysteries, romance, comedy, and epic drama this evening

The Pacifier

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A military veteran is assigned to protect a family from assassins — but finds the kids harder to cope with than the hitmen. Family comedy, starring Vin Diesel and Lauren Graham.

The Mummy

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, and Russell Crowe

An adventurer is haunted by a resurrected ancient Egyptian princess who wreaks havoc on modern-day England. Thriller, starring Tom Cruise.

Home Advantage

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Jennifer Zamparelli presents a new series of the Home Advantage quiz

Quiz game show: this week’s it’s the Dillons from Dublin — Jennifer, Alan, and sons Jamie and Aaron. From Donegal, Sarah Sweeney is in the studio while husband John and children Ella and Jack are playing from home. The Downes family from Clare are Caitriona and Vinnie and their children James and Hannah.

Take this Waltz

TG4, 9.40pm

Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen in Take This Waltz

Michelle Williams plays twenty-eight-year-old Margot, happily married to Lou (Seth Rogen), a good-natured cookbook author. But when Margot meets Daniel (Luke Kirby), a handsome artist that lives across the street, their mutual attraction is undeniable.

Murder on the Orient Express

RTÉ One, 9.40pm

'My name is Hercule Poirot and I am probably the greatest detective in the world': Murder on the Orient Express

Hercule Poirot investigates the killing of an American businessman on board the famous train. Agatha Christie mystery, with Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Gladiator

UTV, 10.35pm

Oliver Reed, who lived in Cork, in his last acting role — opposite Russell Crowe in Gladiator

A Roman general is forced to fight as a gladiator and uses his position to seek revenge for the murder of his family. Oscar-winning epic, with Russell Crowe, Oliver Reed, and Joaquin Phoenix. All together now...“My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, Commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions, loyal servant to the true Emperor Marcus Aurelius, father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife — and I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.”

Sport

All Ireland Football Final, Mayo v Tyrone. Throw in 5pm. RTÉ2

Rugby: Women’s Interprovincial Championship, third round — Connacht v Ulster. TG4, 4.45pm and 7.15pm

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Manchester United v Newcastle United, 3pm, Premier Sports ROI1; Chelsea v Aston Villa, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Svyeta — Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm: In May of 2021 a Ryanair passenger plane was forced out of the sky and grounded in Minsk, Belarus, as a journalist critical of the country’s regime was taken away. This documentary looks at the year leading to the event, through the eyes of his girlfriend — and the country’s opposition leader — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya — from Eastern Europe, to the south of Ireland.