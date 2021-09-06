Star of Doctor Who and My Family, Tony Selby dies aged 83

The TV star was best known for playing Corporal Percy Marsh in the RAF comedy Get Some In! which ran from 1975 to 1978
Tony Selby enjoyed a career spanning 70 years. (LCM Limited/PA )

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 17:00
Laura Harding

Actor Tony Selby, best known for his appearance in British sitcoms such as Get Some In! and My Family, as well as Doctor Who, has died at the age of 83, his management has said.

The TV star was best known for playing Corporal Percy Marsh in the RAF comedy Get Some In!, which ran from 1975 to 1978.

A statement from Lizanne Crowther Management said: “It is with great sadness we announce that the actor Tony Selby passed away peacefully in London yesterday.

“In a career spanning 70 years in theatre, film and TV, Tony was highly respected and loved by family, friends and colleagues.

“His renowned sense of humour will be missed by us all.”

He played Glitz in Doctor Who from 1986 to 1987 and appeared as Susan Harper’s long-lost father Arthur in the BBC comedy My Family.

He also starred in three episodes of the drama series Minder, as well as episodes of Love Hurts and EastEnders, in which he played Clive Mitchell, the uncle of Phil, Grant and Sam Mitchell.

Selby also appeared on the big screen in films such as 1965’s The Early Bird and Alfie, starring Michael Caine, as well as Press For Time, Poor Cow, Witchfinder General, Before Winter Comes, In Search Of Gregory, Villain and Nobody Ordered Love.

