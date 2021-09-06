How to get your hands on tickets for Abba's Voyage show in London

While nostalgia and comfort food has been nothing new in pop culture in recent years, especially amid the Covid crisis, the long-mooted return of Sweden's pop heroes Abba has been a phenomenon in its own right.

Endless radio play, a greatest-hits series that long outsold any single album of theirs, and the success of the Mamma Mia! musical franchise has kept the Fab Four in the public eye, and with the fortieth anniversary of their last album approaching, 2022 seems like the perfect time for one last run before finally closing the book on one of the great pop sensations of the Western world.

With a new album out in November, the band are changing things up slightly, however - not exactly enamoured with the idea of a tour in their seventies, Abba have announced a residency in London - with a twist.

What is Abba Voyage?

Named for the band's upcoming album, the show sees holograms, animated by the band themselves in motion capture, banging out hits and new tunes alike in a custom-built auditorium, with the help of a full live band.

Holograms?

Yeah, it's a weird one.

But not the first time we've seen that in recent years - Tupac Shakur and Whitney Houston are among the musicians to have been resurrected for stage appearances.

It's troubling in some ways - and raises questions about the ethics of said bookings and the long-term direction of the big-stage live music business. At least all parties are alive and consenting here.

When's it happening, and where?

ABBA Voyage kicks off from 27 May 2022, at a custom-built venue in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The show runs until September 4 of next year.

Promoters say showtimes will be Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 7:45pm plus Saturday & Sunday at 3:00pm.

How much?

Tickets start at £21 for general admission (standing/dancing room only). There'll also be seats, and 'dance booths' if you and your friends are still in the post-pandemic state of mind.

Where do I get 'em?

General sale starts tomorrow via Ticketmaster online - you'll have to consider flights and accommodation as per usual, along with all the Covid-era considerations that come with a flight.

Pre-sale tickets are presently open to people who pre-ordered the new album in various ways before Friday - if you did so, check your email for a single-use code to get the jump on the crowd.