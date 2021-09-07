Tuesday TV Tips: New series kicking off — Innocent and Why Women Kill

And Republic of Ireland v Serbia at 7.45pm
Katherine Kelly as Sally in Innocent. Picture: ITV

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 14:33
Caroline Delaney

Gafa — new series

RTÉ One, 7pm

A look at the things that occupy our headspace on a daily basis. Starting off with the love of sporting underdogs: Michael Carruth’s amazing boxing gold at the Barcelona Olympics, amateur golfer Shane Lowry’s win at the Irish Open, Irish women putting rugby on the map by winning the 2013 Grand Slam and the exploits of the footballers of Leitrim in 1994 and the hurlers of Antrim in 1989.

Innocent

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Innocent.

Four-part drama series is based on a true story and sees Katherine Kelly star as Sally, a hard-working teacher accused of having an affair with a 16 old pupil, Matty. When Matty is found dead, Sally is chief suspect and must fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her life and ruined reputation. DCI Mike Braithwaite (Shaun Dooley) investigates. 

Why Women Kill — new series

TG4, 10.30pm

Why Women Kill, Season Two, TG4.

Set in 1949. With dreams of status and glamour, Alma Fillcot hopes to fill a recently vacated seat in her local Garden Club, led by the intimidating Rita Castillo.

Sport

European qualifiers World Cup 2022: Republic of Ireland v Serbia (ko 7.45pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Dance theatre group Junk Ensemble talk about their Dublin Fringe Festival show, The Veiled Ones: a tale of misunderstanding ‘loosely informed’ by Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Sessions from the RTÉ archives: Cathy Davey’s visit to Studio 8
from 2007, and Cork psych outfit The Altered Hours’ 2013 Studio 8 performance.

