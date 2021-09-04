Book review: Irish writers finding their way in a man's world

At Queen’s University Belfast in the 1970s, “Seamus Heaney introduced us to Kavanagh and MacNeice, but the only women mentioned were the Americans Emily Dickinson and Sylvia Plath, both highly eccentric, while the Russians Akhmatova and Tsvetaeva were only heard of in graduate school,” writes poet Medbh McGuckian.

“All of these women were portrayed as weird or suicidal.” For novelist Lia Mills, discovering the wealth of Irish women’s writing while an MA student at UCD, “what shook me the most was my previous willingness to accept, not just the absence of women writers but, effectively, their non-existence, through my lack of curiosity”.

Barring a few notable exceptions, she adds, “I had an inherited expectation that their work could have no particular value or relevance to contemporary Ireland and may even be in some way inimical to it”.

Their reflections, two of 21 essays from women writers born in the middle of the last century, form part of a colourful tapestry of experiences from an Ireland still learning to listen attentively to their voices.

Instigated by Éilís Ní Dhuibhne in the aftermath of the 2015 Waking the Feminists movement, the collection serves as a reminder that the issues raised during that protest against poor representation of women playwrights in the Abbey Theatre’s 1916 centenary programme had echoes in the 1970s “revolution regarding gender issues in Irish literature” in which some of the book’s contributors played an active part.

Though today’s world of Irish fiction may be plentifully supplied with internationally-recognised women writers of the calibre of Sally Rooney, Eimear McBride, and Nuala O’Connor, Ní Dhuibhne points out that these writers thrive in an environment created by a previous generation that emerged “into an Irish literary salon which was dominated by men to an extent which seems almost unbelievable today”.

Interpreters of the society in which they exist, these essayists, many of them now in their 70s, came of age “in a Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in which women were second-class citizens who did not enjoy the same rights as men,” she says. Gender and balance were two words rarely written together.

Their accounts of living and writing through a period of such seismic literary and societal change in attitudes to women encompass Phyl Herbert’s insights into her time in a mother and baby home for the birth and adoption of her daughter, and Catherine Dunne’s blunt conclusion that following the defeated abortion and divorce referendums of the 1980s, “Ireland is not a good place to be a woman. I don’t want to be here anymore”.

Amid the anger of many of the essays there’s warmth too; a recognition of the influence of those such as Cork-born literary editor David Marcus, whose name looms large in many accounts; and humour, revealed in childhood dreams of emulating Louisa May Alcott’s Jo March or becoming a boarding school student at Mallory Towers.

As Ní Dhuibhne contends, this generation of women writers constitutes a key group that has “not yet been given a name, but which was ground-breaking and which has and will always occupy a significant place in the history of Irish literature”.