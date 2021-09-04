Saturday TV Tips: Jedward and Boy George are The Big Deal; and Ireland v Azerbaijan is a big deal

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

RTÉ One, 7.05pm

Student Miles Morales becomes a version of Spider-Man, and crosses paths with counterparts from other dimensions. Animated adventure, with the voice of Shameik Moore

The Big Deal — new series

Virgin Media One, 8pm

Jedward and Boy George in The Big Deal

Talent show with a top prize of €50k, hosted by Vogue Williams. With Boy George, Deirdre O’Kane, Aston Merrygold, Lyra, and Jedward on the judging panel.

The Wolf of Wall Street

RTÉ2, 9pm

A New York stockbroker lives a life of debauchery as he gets rich through illegal trading. Martin Scorsese's fact-based drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill

Spectre

RTÉ One, 9.40pm

James Bond goes in search of the elusive mastermind behind a secret criminal network with links to his own past. Spy thriller, starring Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day

TG4, 9.40pm

Amy Adams and Frances McDormand in Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day. Picture: Allstar/Focus Features

Comedy starring Frances McDormand, Amy Adams, and Ciarán Hinds. A middle-aged London governess is unfairly dismissed from her job and enters the glamorous world and dizzying social whirl of an American actress and singer, Delysia Lafosse.

Sport

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with commentary from Joanne O’Riordan, Mark Rohan, Orla Barry, and Paul Keoghan, RTÉ2, 11am. European qualifiers World Cup 2022: Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan (kick-off, 5pm, RTÉ2). Rugby: Women’s Interprovincial Championship, 2nd round: Leinster v Ulster (ko 5pm); Munster v Connacht (ko 7.30pm, both TG4).

Radio

I’ll Send You Butterflies, Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm: the story of a woman’s journey through motor neurone disease, in spite of the challenges of her illness and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Personal Best, Newstalk, 9pm: Susan Dennehy profiles two female athletes who went on to represent Ireland at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016.