Saturday TV Tips: Jedward and Boy George are The Big Deal; and Ireland v Azerbaijan is a big deal

Student Miles Morales becomes a version of Spider-Man, and crosses paths with counterparts from other dimensions. Animated adventure, with the voice of Shameik Moore
Virgin Media One, 8pm
Talent show with a top prize of €50k, hosted by Vogue Williams. With Boy George, Deirdre O’Kane, Aston Merrygold, Lyra, and Jedward on the judging panel.
RTÉ2, 9pm
A New York stockbroker lives a life of debauchery as he gets rich through illegal trading. Martin Scorsese's fact-based drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill
James Bond goes in search of the elusive mastermind behind a secret criminal network with links to his own past. Spy thriller, starring Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz
TG4, 9.40pm
Comedy starring Frances McDormand, Amy Adams, and Ciarán Hinds. A middle-aged London governess is unfairly dismissed from her job and enters the glamorous world and dizzying social whirl of an American actress and singer, Delysia Lafosse.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics with commentary from Joanne O’Riordan, Mark Rohan, Orla Barry, and Paul Keoghan, RTÉ2, 11am. European qualifiers World Cup 2022:v (kick-off, 5pm, RTÉ2). Rugby: Women’s Interprovincial Championship, 2nd round: v (ko 5pm); v (ko 7.30pm, both TG4).
, Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm: the story of a woman’s journey through motor neurone disease, in spite of the challenges of her illness and the Covid-19 pandemic.
, Newstalk, 9pm: Susan Dennehy profiles two female athletes who went on to represent Ireland at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016.