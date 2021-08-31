Tuesday TV Tips: Unforgotten crime drama and a sit-down with Paul McGrath

A journalist gains superhuman strength and power when his body merges with an alien organism. Fantasy adventure, starring Tom Hardy
Irish football legend Paul McGrath sits down with Tommy Martin for an in-depth interview on his journey through football, from Sallynoggin to Manchester United to the World Cup. He opens up about his battles off the field and his relationships with Jack Charlton and Alex Ferguson. Part 2 of two.
Return of the crime drama, starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar. The team investigates when a dismembered body is found in a scrapyard.
RTÉ One, 11pm
Feature documentary looking at the life's work of Irish experimental music composer, the ‘godfather of Irish electronica’, Roger Doyle, as he gets a chance to stage one of his most ambitious musical projects; his first electronic opera. The film was shot over 10 years by director Brian Lally.
Disney+
Three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selina Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. Soon, the threesome race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late and they, too, meet a sticky end.
The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Republic of Loose’s first Studio 8 session in 2004; and a Studio 8 session from alt-popper AEMak, recorded in 2018.