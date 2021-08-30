Monday TV Tips: XOXO! new season Gossip Girl starts; and a chat with football legend Paul McGrath

Gossip Girl the revamp starts on RTÉ2 this evening

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 13:33
Caroline Delaney

Sport Stories: Paul McGrath — episode one

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Irish football legend Paul McGrath sits down with Tommy Martin for an in-depth interview on his journey through football, from Sallynoggin to Manchester United to the World Cup. He opens up about his battles off the field and his relationships with Jack Charlton and Alex Ferguson. Part one of two. (part two 9pm Tuesday evening)

Stephen

UTV, 9pm

Sharlene Whyte, Steve Coogan, and Hugh Quarshie play leading roles in Stephen, the three-part sequel to the groundbreaking ITV drama, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence. ITV/UTV

This is a follow-up to 1999's The Murder of Stephen Lawrence. Written and directed by Paul Greengrass, that seminal work focused on the immediate aftermath of the teenager's death in a racially aggravated attack in 1993. This time, across three episodes, the emphasis is on his parents’ long fight for justice.

Gossip Girl — new series

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Nearly a decade after the original Gossip Girl's website went dark, we meet a new generation of Upper East Side private school teens The start of a new school year at the Upper East Side's elite Constance St. Jude's ushers in the arrival of a newcomer, who soon finds herself thrust into a blinding spotlight.

Blue Valentine

TG4, 9.30pm

Blue Valentine: with Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams

Romance with Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams and John Doman.  A couple who married in haste in their teens spend a night in a hotel room making a final attempt to save their failing relationship.

Radio

Two Halves, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Young pundits Jack and Harry covered Euro 2020 on the national children’s radio station — and now they’re back to tackle the Premiership in a monthly edition.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet Nick Laird discusses his new collection, Up Late.

The Stephen McCauley Show, BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: Stephen meets American singer-songwriter BC Camplight to discuss single ‘I’m Alright in the World,’ mental health, deportation, and upcoming live dates.

