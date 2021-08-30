Monday TV Tips: XOXO! new season Gossip Girl starts; and a chat with football legend Paul McGrath

Virgin Media One, 9pm
Irish football legend Paul McGrath sits down with Tommy Martin for an in-depth interview on his journey through football, from Sallynoggin to Manchester United to the World Cup. He opens up about his battles off the field and his relationships with Jack Charlton and Alex Ferguson. Part one of two. (part two 9pm Tuesday evening)
UTV, 9pm
This is a follow-up to 1999's The Murder of Stephen Lawrence. Written and directed by Paul Greengrass, that seminal work focused on the immediate aftermath of the teenager's death in a racially aggravated attack in 1993. This time, across three episodes, the emphasis is on his parents’ long fight for justice.
RTÉ2, 9.30pm
Nearly a decade after the original Gossip Girl's website went dark, we meet a new generation of Upper East Side private school teens The start of a new school year at the Upper East Side's elite Constance St. Jude's ushers in the arrival of a newcomer, who soon finds herself thrust into a blinding spotlight.
TG4, 9.30pm
Romance with Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams and John Doman. A couple who married in haste in their teens spend a night in a hotel room making a final attempt to save their failing relationship.
, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Young pundits Jack and Harry covered Euro 2020 on the national children’s radio station — and now they’re back to tackle the Premiership in a monthly edition.
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet Nick Laird discusses his new collection, .
, BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: Stephen meets American singer-songwriter BC Camplight to discuss single ‘I’m Alright in the World,’ mental health, deportation, and upcoming live dates.