Elaine show to end on Virgin Media TV after 10 years

Elaine Crowley's long-running talk show is set to end after 10 years on Virgin Media Television.

The surprising announcement was made this morning, with the Mallow broadcaster writing a heartfelt post on the Elaine Twitter page soon after.

"It's with a heavy heart I say goodbye to the Elaine show," the post reads. "It's been such a privilege and an honour to work with amazing women and men over the last 10 years.

Elaine Crowley hosted her namesake talk show for 10 years

"Thank you to the crew, production team, panelists and most of all the viewers. Your support has meant the world to me."

Also taking to Instagram, Crowley added: "Such great friendships have been forged, and many many laughs have been had, especially behind the scenes...Take care of yourselves, be kind to yourselves, and thank you for being there."

The new autumn schedule will see the return of Loose Womenin the afternoon space.

However, Crowley won't be leaving our screens just yet. The former Midday host is returning to Ireland AM, where she will present alongside Simon Delaney from Friday to Sunday.

The axing wasn't the only announcement made at Virgin Media today, with another shake-up happening at the Six O'Clock Show. The station said this morning that the talk show will return to screens this Monday with a brand new look - and a new host.

Muireann O'Connell and Karen Koster. Picture: Karen Koster via Instagram

The show's longtime presenter Muireann O'Connell will be heading to the morning slot to host Ireland AM from next week, with Karen Koster stepping in alongside Martin King.

"After two and a half years of early starts, I’m moving to [the Six O'Clock Show] and handing over my alarm clock to the wonderful Muireann," Koster wrote on her Instagram page this morning.

"Ireland AM has been a lifeline to me during the pandemic and I’ll miss the laughs so so much. The production team works so hard to produce a three hour show and a massive thank you to them for their support over the last couple of years.

"And while I love them all on that show, I love sleep more…so watch out...I’m coming to a couch near you very soon!"