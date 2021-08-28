Saturday TV Tips: From cool chases in Istanbul to ambushes back 'home' at Skyfall

Plus celebrations and a look back at some rather awkward interviews for Michael Parkinson
Saturday TV Tips: From cool chases in Istanbul to ambushes back 'home' at Skyfall

Daniel Craig in Skyfall.

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Parkinson at 50

BBC1, 8.30pm

Still from 1975 Michael Parkinson and Helen Mirren interview
Still from 1975 Michael Parkinson and Helen Mirren interview

The golden anniversary of the iconic chat show: on June 16, 1971, Michael Parkinson welcomed viewers — and his guests, royal snapper Ray Bellasario and actor Terry-Thomas — for the first edition of what was supposed to be a 10-week filler show. Instead, the show ran for more than 650 episodes featuring interviews with more than 2,000 guests. 

Michael said this is going to be an honest assessment, so he will reflect on some of the encounters which didn't go quite as well, including his famously awkward meeting with Meg Ryan and an interview with Helen Mirren which went viral some 40 years after it first aired.

Skyfall

RTÉ2, 9pm

James Bond visits Istanbul in Skyfall. Picture: Sony Pictures
James Bond visits Istanbul in Skyfall. Picture: Sony Pictures

James Bond hunts the mastermind behind a terrorist attack on MI6, and discovers a former agent with revenge in mind. Action thriller, starring Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem. Superb chase scenes in Istanbul and elaborate booby traps back 'home' at Skyfall. 

1984

TG4, 9.20pm

The classic George Orwell story set in a world where absolute conformity in action, word and thought including loyalty to Big Brother is demanded. Starring John Hurt, Richard Burton and Suzanna Hamilton.

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Paralympics live - 9am. RTÉ2 - continues all week

Gaa: All Ireland Football semi-final. Kerry v Tyrone. Throw-in 3.30pm. Minor Football Championship All-Ireland final. 7.15pm. TG4

Rugby: Women’s Interprovincial Ruby Series. First round. Connacht v Leinster. 2.15pm. TG4

Premier League: Manchester City v Arsenal, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Liverpool v Chelsea, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Against the Wire, Newstalk, 9pm: Bairbre Flood travels to Lesvos, Greece, to talk to volunteers and refugees working in Moria Refugee Camp. A repeat.

Read More

Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell bring the glamour on Cannes red carpet

More in this section

Ever wondered what Niall Horan wears under his kilt? Ever wondered what Niall Horan wears under his kilt?
Twenty for September: The best TV shows, streaming options, films and albums for the month ahead  Twenty for September: The best TV shows, streaming options, films and albums for the month ahead 
Stones And Girls Tom Dunne: I was too upset to play Stones songs when I heard the news 
skyfall1984george orwellparkinson at 50#the great irish summertelevisionperson: michael parkinsonperson: helen mirrenperson: ray bellasarioperson: terry-thomasperson: meg ryanperson: daniel craigperson: javier bardemperson: john hurtperson: richard burtonperson: suzanna hamiltonperson: bairbre flood
Saturday TV Tips: From cool chases in Istanbul to ambushes back 'home' at Skyfall

Elaine show to end on Virgin Media TV after 10 years

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices