Saturday TV Tips: From cool chases in Istanbul to ambushes back 'home' at Skyfall

Parkinson at 50

BBC1, 8.30pm

Still from 1975 Michael Parkinson and Helen Mirren interview

The golden anniversary of the iconic chat show: on June 16, 1971, Michael Parkinson welcomed viewers — and his guests, royal snapper Ray Bellasario and actor Terry-Thomas — for the first edition of what was supposed to be a 10-week filler show. Instead, the show ran for more than 650 episodes featuring interviews with more than 2,000 guests.

Michael said this is going to be an honest assessment, so he will reflect on some of the encounters which didn't go quite as well, including his famously awkward meeting with Meg Ryan and an interview with Helen Mirren which went viral some 40 years after it first aired.

Skyfall

RTÉ2, 9pm

James Bond visits Istanbul in Skyfall. Picture: Sony Pictures

James Bond hunts the mastermind behind a terrorist attack on MI6, and discovers a former agent with revenge in mind. Action thriller, starring Daniel Craig and Javier Bardem. Superb chase scenes in Istanbul and elaborate booby traps back 'home' at Skyfall.

1984

TG4, 9.20pm

The classic George Orwell story set in a world where absolute conformity in action, word and thought including loyalty to Big Brother is demanded. Starring John Hurt, Richard Burton and Suzanna Hamilton.

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Paralympics live - 9am. RTÉ2 - continues all week

Gaa: All Ireland Football semi-final. Kerry v Tyrone. Throw-in 3.30pm. Minor Football Championship All-Ireland final. 7.15pm. TG4

Rugby: Women’s Interprovincial Ruby Series. First round. Connacht v Leinster. 2.15pm. TG4

Premier League: Manchester City v Arsenal, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Liverpool v Chelsea, 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Against the Wire, Newstalk, 9pm: Bairbre Flood travels to Lesvos, Greece, to talk to volunteers and refugees working in Moria Refugee Camp. A repeat.