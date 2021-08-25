Question of Taste: Cork actor Stephen O'Leary of Fair City reveals his choices

Stephen O'Leary, from Rathcormac, Co Cork, plays Zac in Fair City on RTÉ. From a family of seven, he's a former pupil of St Colman’s College in Fermoy, and has played with his local GAA club, Bride Rovers.

Best recent book

Most of my reading consists of plays and autobiographies. I think that’s what inspires me most. Reading about people's journeys and how they got to where they are. More recently I’ve read Bryan Cranston, A Life In Parts.

One of my favourite television shows is Breaking Bad in which Bryan plays the lead character so his autobiography was definitely something that interested me.

Best recent film you've seen

The Town, starring and directed by Ben Affleck. I had heard about this film loads down through the years and only got the chance recently to watch it. That might be a blessing in disguise though.

A lot of the problems and pressures facing Ben Affleck's character in the film are similar to those facing Zak's so I definitely drew inspiration. But yes, the film is gripping from start to finish.

Best recent show you’ve seen

Andrew Scott in Seawall. Seawall is a play by Simon Stephens which Andrew Scott performed for camera. I watched the recording for the first time recently and everything about it is brilliant. Heartbreaking and funny and his performance in it is incredible.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old)

Not Waving, But Drowning. An album by Loyle Carner. I started collecting vinyl about three years ago. I think the best thing about that is that it opened up a whole new world of music to me. Loyle Carner is a spoken word/rap artist from London. The album is such an easy listen and an incredibly honest story of his life growing up with his family.

First ever piece of music or film that really moved you

I think it was the Tom Waits album Closing Time. There was a CD of it lying around the house. That was the first album I listened to on repeat. Even still today, I feel like I’m transported back in time to some New York bar while listening.

The best gig or show you've ever seen

It would probably be Hamilton on the West End. Predictable I know! I remember getting tickets for it and everyone telling me it was going to change my life which made me dubious. But I must admit. It kind of did. It was just so impressive.

Stephen O'Leary from Fair City. Picture: Beta Bajgart

TV viewing

Two series that I’ve recently watched and loved were Startup on Netflix and The Marvellous Miss Mazel on Amazon Prime. One of my favourite TV shows is Breaking Bad and find myself re watching episodes every now and again. I’ve also made my way through the Marvel movies recently which I really liked. I find I watch more TV when I’m in Cork with my family.

Radio listening and/or podcasts

I drove a delivery van for my father's company, Cork Express Pallets, for over a year during Covid so I had loads of time to listen to stuff while working. My two favourite podcasts are The Tommy and Hector Podcast with Laurita Blewitt and a podcast called Off Menu. I’m a big fan of Dermott and Dave on Today FM in the mornings too.

Who are your three favourite actors, and in which roles?

Martin Freeman in Fargo and Startup; Tom Hardy in Legend and Lawless; Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

Your best celebrity encounter

I met Cillian Murphy a good few years ago after his performance in Ballyturk at the Galway International Arts Festival. I’m a massive fan of Cillian, and being a drama student at the time, I had to meet him. He was signing autographs after the performance and eventually got to me.

All I could think to say to him was “I’m from Cork too!”, to which he replied “That’s cool man.” I felt like I didn’t get the best out of that situation but I still got to meet him which was class. If I’m ever lucky enough to work with him, I’m sure I’ll think of something better to say!

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

It would have to be the 1950s for me. Elvis, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Frank Sinatra. Imagine being there at that time when rock and roll was being created and hearing those sounds for the first time. And it would have to be New York for its fashion, food and culture. My grandparents also met in the 1950s in New York!

You are king of the arts scene for a day – what's your first decree?

I would set up more performance, writing, visual, media classes in schools so kids with creative talent can be nurtured sooner rather than having to make that big decision when leaving without having explored that side of themselves. And to make these classes as important as the other subjects.