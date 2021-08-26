Thursday TV Tips: Garden Heroes finale; and Caitlyn Jenner documentary

The Watch, inspired by Terry Pratchett's Discworld series, continues on BBC
Ireland's Garden Heroes. Niall, Ingrid and Jimi visit gardens in Westport, Ashford and Rathmines.

Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 14:29
Caroline Delaney

Ireland’s Garden Heroes — series finale

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Gardens in Westport, Co. Mayo, Ashford, Co. Wicklow and Rathmines in Dublin under the theme of 'Grow Your Own Way'.

The Watch 

BBC2, 9pm & 9.45pm

The Watch: inspired by Terry Pratchett's fantasy novels
Catch up with Vimes as his misgivings over those jostling to seize the sword distract him from the dangers of what it means to try and destroy it.

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Netflix 

Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: Netflix
Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: Netflix

Five-part docuseries on the world of sports. Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reflects on her journey to winning gold.

After a failed attempt in 1972, Caitlyn Jenner made it her mission to win decathlon gold in Montreal in 1976. Training every day for four straight years, she turned herself into the odds-on favorite. But for Jenner, the 1976 Olympic decathlon was more than an athletic test. It was a welcome distraction from the far more challenging inner turmoil of coming into her own identity. 

Sport

UEFA Europa Conference League play-off round, second-leg tie: Shamrock Rovers v Flora Talinn, Kick-off 7.45pm. RTÉ2

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Kevin Barry speaks to Kay Sheehy about the theatre version of his book, There Are Little Kingdoms, happening at Galway’s Town Hall Theatre from September 1 to 11, for Galway International Arts Festival.

ireland's garden heroes
the watch
television
person: caitlyn jenner
person: kevin barry
