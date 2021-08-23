Monday TV Tips: The Walking Dead final season kicks off; and Love Island wraps up this evening

Love Island — finale

Virgin Media One, 9pm

This is it. The finale. If you've been watching all summer you'll be super keen to find out which couple will win the prize money — and how the other couples react too, of course!

Love Island: Jake has just told Liberty that he loves her, and Liberty wastes no time in heading downstairs to share her news with the girls: Priya, Millie, Kaz, Liberty, Faye, Chloe and Mary. Picture: ITV Plc

Lost in Translation

TG4, 9.30pm

He's here in Ireland at the moment so maybe Bill Murray will put his feet up this evening and catch this multi-award-winning movie himself!

A faded movie star and a neglected young woman form an unlikely bond after crossing paths in Tokyo. Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Giovanni Ribisi.

Bill Murray is visiting Ireland this week. He's picture here at Druids Glen Golf Resort with Niall Gibbons of Tourism Ireland. Picture: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce

The Walking Dead

Disney+

It began in 2010 with a post-apocalyptic world where zombies ran rampant. Now, it's wrapping up with Season 11. Will humankind survive? Did Sheriff Rick Grimes really die? If not, will Michonne find him? Will there be a happy ending? Here, Daryl leads a team to scavenge the military base, and Maggie is forced to team up with Negan for a mission through a subway tunnel.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier — The Walking Dead, Season 11, Episode 1. Picture: Josh Stringer/AMC

Sport

Premier League: West Ham United v Leicester City, 8pm, Sky Sport

Radio

Ó Mhuir go Sliabh R na G, 4.10pm: Damien Ó Dónaill completes his walk by the Abhainn Chroithlí river in Donegal, chatting with Donnchadh Ó Baoill.

Across the Line: Introducing BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm Dublin-based singer-songwriter Orla Gartland performs in a live session and chats with presenter Gemma Bradley.