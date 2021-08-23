Monday TV Tips: The Walking Dead final season kicks off; and Love Island wraps up this evening

This is it. The finale. If you've been watching all summer you'll be super keen to find out which couple will win the prize money — and how the other couples react too, of course!
He's here in Ireland at the moment so maybe Bill Murray will put his feet up this evening and catch this multi-award-winning movie himself!
A faded movie star and a neglected young woman form an unlikely bond after crossing paths in Tokyo. Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Giovanni Ribisi.
It began in 2010 with a post-apocalyptic world where zombies ran rampant. Now, it's wrapping up with Season 11. Will humankind survive? Did Sheriff Rick Grimes really die? If not, will Michonne find him? Will there be a happy ending? Here, Daryl leads a team to scavenge the military base, and Maggie is forced to team up with Negan for a mission through a subway tunnel.
Premier League:v 8pm, Sky Sport
Damien Ó Dónaill completes his walk by the Abhainn Chroithlí river in Donegal, chatting with Donnchadh Ó Baoill.
Dublin-based singer-songwriter Orla Gartland performs in a live session and chats with presenter Gemma Bradley.