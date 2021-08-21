Saturday TV Tips: Kerry actor Michael Fassbender pushes the right buttons in Alien: Covenant

— and Harry Potter and James Bond movies on this evening too
Undated Film Still Handout from Alien Covenant. Pictured: Michael Fassbender as David/Walter. See PA Feature FILM Scott. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Fox UK. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FILM Scott.

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

The teenage wizard and his friends search for the magical artifacts that will allow them to destroy the evil Voldemort. Fantasy adventure, with Daniel Radcliffe and Ralph Fiennes.

Quantum of Solace

RTÉ2, 8.40pm

James Bond sets out on a personal mission of vengeance and uncovers a plan to cause a coup in a Latin American country. Spy thriller sequel, with Daniel Craig and Olga Kurylenko

Brothers

TG4, 10pm

Thriller drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman and Tobey Maguire. Directed by Jim Sheridan. A young man comforts his older brother's wife and children after he goes missing in Afghanistan.

Alien: Covenant

RTÉ2, 10.40pm

A crew of colonists sent to populate an alien planet have their mission diverted by a mysterious signal. Sci-fi thriller, starring Katherine Waterston and Michael Fassbender who grew up in Kerry.

Sport

GAA: Minor Football Championship all-Ireland semi-finals, 2.30pm; Minor Hurling Championship All-Ireland final, 7pm. both TG4 All Ireland Football semi-final, Kerry v Tyrone, 2.15pm; Camogie Championship quarter-final, Kilkenny v Wexford, throw-in 5pm; Tipperary v Waterford, throw-in 6.45pm. All RTÉ 2

Premier League: Liverpool v Burnley, 12.30pm, BT Sport

Radio

Egg Money Newstalk, 9pm: Celebrating a generation of women who worked to improve life in rural Ireland — often stereotyped and overlooked in their roles as mothers, homemakers and farmer’s wives, but were activists, lobbyists, and business women with very independent means.

