Friday TV Tips: Were you one of the 'attractive' extras in The Great Train Robbery?

Some scenes for the movie starring Sean Connery and Donald Sutherland were filmed in Cork
The Great Train Robbery: 'attractive male and female' extras wanted

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Gold

RTÉ2, 9pm

A prospector desperate for a lucky break, teams up with a geologist to find gold in Indonesia. Stars Matthew McConaughey, Édgar Ramírez, and Bryce Dallas Howard. Loosely based on the true story of the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal.

Matthew McConnaughey in Gold

The Great Train Robbery

TG4, 9.05pm

Sean Connery, Donald Sutherland and Lesley-Anne Down star in this true-life action thriller, based on director/screenwriter Michael Crichton's best-selling novel, about a daring gold heist that shocked Victorian society. And some movie trivia: Some scenes were filmed in Cork and Heuston Station in Dublin as used as 'London Bridge Station' in the film. And ad in the then Cork Examiner on June 6, 1978 was looking for "attractive male and female film extras".

Abduction 

Virgin Media One, 10.05pm

A teenager doing a school project on missing children discovers that he looks very much like an age-progression photo of a missing child. Once it is revealed that he was abducted as a child he goes in search of his real identity as shadowy agents pursue him. Action thriller, starring Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins and Sigourney Weaver.

Abduction with Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins

The Chair

Netflix

Six-part drama headed by Sandra Oh. Dr Ji-Yoon Kim is navigating her new role as the Chair of English at prestigious Pembroke University, and faces with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to head the department, and being one of the few staff members of colour on campus.

Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon; Nana Mensah as Yaz; and Holland Taylor as Joan in The Chair. Netflix

Nine Perfect Strangers

Amazon Prime

Eight-part series starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises to provide healing and transformation, nine stressed-to-the-gills city dwellers attempt to unplug and get on a path to a better, healthier way of living.

Nicole Kidman in Nine Perfect Strangers

Radio

CrowdScience BBC World Service, 8.30pm: Marnie Chesterton makes the case for our skin — the largest, fastest-growing organ, hiding in plain sight on our body.

Sound Out Lyric FM, 9pm: World-premiere recordings of music by American composer Joan Tower, with percussionist Evelyn Glennie; and pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard, playing Beethoven's Hammerklavier Sonata.

