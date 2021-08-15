Sunday TV Tips: Who's got the stronger and faster team — Inniscarra or Ballincollig?

The Riordans: Tea, Taboo and Tractors

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Documentary examining the impact of the groundbreaking rural soap, featuring interviews with members of the cast and crew.

Go Gasta

TG4, 8.30pm

Ballincollig

Two teams of six go head to head to see which team is the strongest and fastest. This week it's with Inniscarra and Ballincollig.

Inniscarra

Baptiste

BBC1, 9pm

Penultimate episode of the crime drama: Emma and Julien still appear to be in the dark about the true identity of Gomorrah. They make yet another terrifying discovery that could alter the course of the entire case. With Tcheky Karyo and Cork's Fiona Shaw.

Tcheky Karyo as Julien Baptiste, Fiona Shaw as Emma Chambers in Baptiste. Picture: PA Photo/BBC/Two Brother Productions

All Ireland Football semi-final. Kerry v Tyrone. Throw-in 3.30pm. RTÉ2; GAA: All Ireland U20 football championship final, 1pm, TG4; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Radio

The Lyric Feature: Tom Billy LyricFM, 6pm: Pat Feeley travels to the Sliabh Luachra region in search of the story of Tom Billy Murphy. A 1980 RTÉ radio documentary, reairing as part of the Pat Feeley Retrospective Season, in honour of the late documentarian.

The Bluffer's Guide to Disco 2XM, 8pm: Aidan Kelly gets past the tropes and right to the heart of the disco genre, from its mid-seventies beginnings in New York, to its influence on emerging electronic forms after its commercial demise.

Cruachás R na G, 8pm: An Cumann Drámaíochta, UCC, perform the first of two radio plays - Cruachás, by Celia de Fréine, reimagines the issues that might be before Brian Merriman’s Midnight Court if it were convened in this day and age.