Opera review: Elektra is a thrilling take on Strauss's dark and violent tale

The outdoor performance at Kilkenny Arts Festival provided a stirring showcase for some of Ireland's finest operatic talents 
Giselle Allen in Elektra at Kilkenny Arts Festival. Picture: Ste Murray

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 21:00
Cathy Desmond

Elektra

Castle Yard, Kilkenny

★★★★☆

 If operatic feats were an Olympic sport, then medals-a-plenty would go to the cast of Elektra at Kilkenny Arts Festival. The historic castle yard with its curved stone walls, rattling gate and historic clock tower made a striking set for the first Irish staging of Richard Strauss’s dark, one-act opera, based on Sophocles lurid account of the tormented house of King Agamemnon.

In this staging for Irish National Opera, director Conall Morrison sets the action in a vaguely Nazi-era Germany with military uniforms for the men and twisted turbans for the ladies.

Unusually for an opera production, the score, featuring an 80-piece orchestra conducted by Fergus Sheil, was pre-recorded, with video projections of the orchestra appearing intermittently. In the absence of a live pit, the luscious score was presented as a soundtrack, giving more focus to the dramatic element and a sense almost of a cinematic experience.

Elektra at Castle Yard for Kilkenny Arts Festival. Picture: Ste Murray
Elektra at Castle Yard for Kilkenny Arts Festival. Picture: Ste Murray

The largely Irish cast, remarkably all making their role debuts, gave a wholly committed performance, seemingly impervious to the elements that threatened to scupper the endeavour. Mercifully, the drizzle didn’t escalate to a downpour and the sound of rain ponchos flapping in the breeze added the gentlest percussive element.

 Imelda Drumm was a menacing Klytamnestra. Máire Flavin sang beautifully as the hopeful Chrysothemis. Belfast soprano Giselle Allen, in the title role, portrayed the torrents of character’s emotions in the marathon role and effectively carried the show. The tender reunion scene with her brother Orestes sung by Icelandic bass, Tómas Tómasson, was among the most moving of the evening.

As expected in a drama where the axe murder count is high, you expect, there will be blood -and there was plenty, mostly projected on screen.

 As arts endeavours remain mostly confined to outdoor arenas, there was an obvious irony in seeing merry stag and hen groups emerging from nearby pubs.

A thrilling performance from an extraordinary cast in an epic setting delivered in challenging conditions.

  • Remaining performances sold out

A new documentary shines a light on Christy Moore's life on the road

