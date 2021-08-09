A new documentary shines a light on Christy Moore's life on the road

At a time when live gigs and festivals are still somewhat up in the air despite announcements and talk of a roadmap out of the Covid crisis, a new documentary sheds light on the routines and processes behind a national treasure as he prepares to take to stage during a 2016 tour.
premieres on Wednesday August 17 on RTÉ One - and offers what producers call "a raw exploration and rare inside look" at Christy Moore in the run-up to a selection of performances from his favourite Irish venues.
Producers Bang Bang accompanied Moore and his crew on the road for six months while making previous series- focusing on his life and 40-plus-year career. This new, feature-length documentary combines unseen footage from the series with purpose-shot interviews and backstage glimpses.
Taking over five dates on his 2016 tour - including stops at Live at the Marquee in Cork and Moore's beloved Lisdoonvarna - the film also includes interviews with Moore's longtime bandmates and road crew, delving into longstanding creative and working relationships.
- Christy's Life on the Road airs at 9.30pm, Wednesday August 17, on RTÉ One.