A new documentary shines a light on Christy Moore's life on the road

At a time when live gigs and festivals are still somewhat up in the air despite announcements and talk of a roadmap out of the Covid crisis, a new documentary sheds light on the routines and processes behind a national treasure as he prepares to take to stage during a 2016 tour.

Christy’s Life On the Road premieres on Wednesday August 17 on RTÉ One - and offers what producers call "a raw exploration and rare inside look" at Christy Moore in the run-up to a selection of performances from his favourite Irish venues.