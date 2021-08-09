A new documentary shines a light on Christy Moore's life on the road

Following two-parter Christy Moore: Journey, Life on the Road looks at the Irish music legend's backstage routines - including a stop at Cork's Marquee
Christy Moore performs in Claremorris.

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 14:13
Mike McGrath Bryan

At a time when live gigs and festivals are still somewhat up in the air despite announcements and talk of a roadmap out of the Covid crisis, a new documentary sheds light on the routines and processes behind a national treasure as he prepares to take to stage during a 2016 tour.

Christy’s Life On the Road premieres on Wednesday August 17 on RTÉ One - and offers what producers call "a raw exploration and rare inside look" at Christy Moore in the run-up to a selection of performances from his favourite Irish venues.

Christy Moore at the Glasgow Barrowlands
Producers Bang Bang accompanied Moore and his crew on the road for six months while making previous series Christy Moore: Journey - focusing on his life and 40-plus-year career. This new, feature-length documentary combines unseen footage from the series with purpose-shot interviews and backstage glimpses.

Taking over five dates on his 2016 tour - including stops at Live at the Marquee in Cork and Moore's beloved Lisdoonvarna - the film also includes interviews with Moore's longtime bandmates and road crew, delving into longstanding creative and working relationships.

  • Christy's Life on the Road airs at 9.30pm, Wednesday August 17, on RTÉ One.

A new documentary shines a light on Christy Moore's life on the road

