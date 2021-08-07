Saturday TV Tips: Movies, trad music and Olympic medals

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Harry forms his fellow pupils into a secret army to battle the resurrected Lord Voldemort. Fantasy adventure sequel, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Gary Oldman.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter attempts to defend himself as the Dementors attack in Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix'

Meitheal Gleann Cholmcille

TG4, 7.15pm

In the 1950s, Glencolumbkille — led by their parish priest, Fr Mc Dyer — refused to stand by and watch their rich Irish-speaking community and culture decline. They became a self-sufficient Donegal community based on fishing, knitting, weaving, and sustainable tourism.

The Bourne Ultimatum

RTÉ2, 9pm

The amnesiac assassin, Jason Bourne, regains his memory, just as a CIA director sets in motion a plan to kill him. Spy thriller sequel, starring Matt Damon, Julia Stiles and David Strathairn

Matt Damon in The Bourne Ultimatum

The Queen and Her Prime Ministers

Channel 4, 9.30pm

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has asked 14 Prime Ministers to form a government in her name. Once a week they meet her face to face. This film examines recently declassified documents and personal testimony.

Fleadhfest ‘21

TG4 9.30pm

‘Fleadh Cheoil central’: performances from Iarla O’Lionaird, Declan O’Rourke, Sean O’Sé, Darty Céilí Band, Cairde, Caitríona Frost and Steve Cooney.

Retrospective — Clannad and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

RTÉ One, 10.35pm

Celebrating 50 years, Clannad, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and conductor David Brophy perform new arrangements of landmark songs including Harry’s Game, and I Will Find You.

Celebrating 50 years of Clannad. Picture: Kinlan Photography

This Must be the Place

TG4, 11pm

Comedy drama starring Sean Penn, Frances McDormand, Eve Hewson and Simon Delaney. A retired rock star living off his royalties in Dublin decides to return to New York city to find his father's executioner, an ex-Nazi war criminal who is a refugee in the US.

Sean Penn in Paolo Sorrentino's English language debut This Must Be The Place. Picture: Opulence Studios/PA Wire

Sport

TOKYO 2020: RTÉ2 all week

Note: Kellie Harrington's final is scheduled to take place at 6am tomorrow morning Irish time, Harrington will fight Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira.

7.30pm today: Coverage from the 16th and final day of the Olympics Games, as the track cycling draws to a close at the Izu Velodrome

All Ireland Hurling semi-final. Limerick v Waterford. Throw-in 5pm; RTÉ2

FA Community Shield Live, UTV, 5pm: Manchester City v Leicester City

Radio

Bay Stories, Newstalk, 9pm: Interviews with a diverse range of people involved in the many activities associated with Dublin Bay, and exploring the wealth of heritage that exists on the capital’s doorstep. Part 1 of two — second half airs tomorrow at 8am.