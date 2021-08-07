Saturday TV Tips: Movies, trad music and Olympic medals

Harry forms his fellow pupils into a secret army to battle the resurrected Lord Voldemort. Fantasy adventure sequel, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Gary Oldman.
In the 1950s, Glencolumbkille — led by their parish priest, Fr Mc Dyer — refused to stand by and watch their rich Irish-speaking community and culture decline. They became a self-sufficient Donegal community based on fishing, knitting, weaving, and sustainable tourism.
The amnesiac assassin, Jason Bourne, regains his memory, just as a CIA director sets in motion a plan to kill him. Spy thriller sequel, starring Matt Damon, Julia Stiles and David Strathairn
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has asked 14 Prime Ministers to form a government in her name. Once a week they meet her face to face. This film examines recently declassified documents and personal testimony.
‘Fleadh Cheoil central’: performances from Iarla O’Lionaird, Declan O’Rourke, Sean O’Sé, Darty Céilí Band, Cairde, Caitríona Frost and Steve Cooney.
Celebrating 50 years, Clannad, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and conductor David Brophy perform new arrangements of landmark songs including Harry’s Game, and I Will Find You.
Comedy drama starring Sean Penn, Frances McDormand, Eve Hewson and Simon Delaney. A retired rock star living off his royalties in Dublin decides to return to New York city to find his father's executioner, an ex-Nazi war criminal who is a refugee in the US.
: RTÉ2 all week
: Kellie Harrington's final is scheduled to take place at 6am tomorrow morning Irish time, Harrington will fight Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira.
7.30pm today: Coverage from the 16th and final day of the Olympics Games, as the track cycling draws to a close at the Izu Velodrome
All Ireland Hurling semi-final.v . Throw-in 5pm; RTÉ2
FA Community Shield Live, UTV, 5pm:v
Newstalk, 9pm: Interviews with a diverse range of people involved in the many activities associated with Dublin Bay, and exploring the wealth of heritage that exists on the capital’s doorstep. Part 1 of two — second half airs tomorrow at 8am.