Magic Nights promised at series of free concerts in Cork city's parks 

A new series of free music events will take place at four of Cork city's parks. 'Magic Nights By The Lee' will showcase a host of local talent performing across five nights at Fitzgerald’s Park, the Glen River Park, Ballinlough Park and Ballincollig Regional Park.
Running across five nights in late August and early September, the likes of John Spillane, the Frank & Walters, and a selection of Cork's emerging soul singers will perform at fully-seated concerts limited to a capacity of 200 people. Organised by the Good Room – the promoters behind such venues as St Luke's and the Kino – in association with Cork City Council Arts Office, the concerts have been funded by the Government’s Local Live Performance Scheme. Anyone wishing to attend must reserve the free tickets in advance.
While live music is still banned in indoor venues, exacerbating the difficult situation faced by musicians and crews since the introduction of Covid-associated public health measures, the park concerts are the latest in a number of outdoor events in Cork that have been providing employment for people in the sector. Elizabeth Fort, Triskel, and Connollys of Leap are among the venues providing outdoor gigs in recent weeks.
Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr. Mary Rose Desmond, said, “This exciting programme of seven free concerts in four parks across the city, not only supports Cork artists and events crew, but also gives the citizens of the city an opportunity to experience some of the best music the city has to offer for free and safely.”
The concerts are:
- White Horse Guitar Club, Friday, August 20, Ballincollig Regional Park: The 11-piece group have built a big following via regular gigs at the nearby venue that also provides their name. Expect a set of quality Americana and roots John Spillane and Lorraine Nash, Saturday, August 21, Ballinlough Park: Spillane needs no introduction, and will be perform a mix of old favourites and new tunes. Kerry multi-instrumentalist Lorraine Nash plays a mix of folk and country. The event will be a rare concert at the park near Gus Healy Swimming pool, known locally as the Japanese Gardens.
- The Frank & Walters, Fitzgerald’s Park, Friday, August 27: The legendary Cork indie band will perform 'After All' and other tunes from their repertoire.
- Stevie G presents, Saturday, August 28, Fitzgerald’s Park, 3pm: The Cork DJ and broadcaster has long been an advocate for the city's emerging talents in soul, hip-hop and related genres. For this concert, he has put together a show featuring the likes of AbbiLee, Jena Keating, King Koko and Minnie Marley.
- Mockie Ah drag show, Fitzgeralds Park, Saturday, August 28, 8pm: Candy Warhol leads the way for a homegrown queer cabaret show.
- The Sounds of Sliabh Luachra, Fitzgeralds Park, Sunday, August 29: Eoin ‘Stan’ O’Sullivan, Matt Cranitch, Jackie Daly and others will showcase the famous traditional music of the unique area that spans North Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
- An Evening of Classical & Pop, Glen River Park, Saturday, September 5: The park near the home of the great Aloys Fleischmann is a fitting setting for a concert of classical, opera and pop. Soprano Sinead Ní Mhurchú and Keith Pascoe of the Vanbrugh Quartet will be joined by the likes of Jack O’Rourke on the night.
- Free tickets available via magicnightsbythelee.com