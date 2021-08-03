Magic Nights promised at series of free concerts in Cork city's parks 

A new series of free music events will take place at four of Cork city's parks. 'Magic Nights By The Lee' will showcase a host of local talent performing across five nights at Fitzgerald’s Park, the Glen River Park, Ballinlough Park and Ballincollig Regional Park.

Running across five nights in late August and early September, the likes of John Spillane, the Frank & Walters, and a selection of Cork's emerging soul singers will perform at fully-seated concerts limited to a capacity of 200 people. Organised by the Good Room – the promoters behind such venues as St Luke's and the Kino – in association with Cork City Council Arts Office, the concerts have been funded by the Government’s Local Live Performance Scheme. Anyone wishing to attend must reserve the free tickets in advance.