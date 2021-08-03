Tuesday TV Tips: House-sharing drama on Five Bedrooms

Five Bedrooms is a great one if you are nostalgic for This Life or the early days of Friends
Tuesday TV Tips: House-sharing drama on Five Bedrooms

Five Bedrooms

Tue, 03 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

How Healthy Is Your Gut?

Channel 4, 8pm

Six human guinea pigs — all suffering gut-related issues — try out the most popular remedies around, from diets to colonic hydrotherapy and a 10-night intense detox at an Ayurvedic retreat. The programme also investigates why having good gut health is crucial to other areas of our lives, including our moods, energy, sleep, health and overall wellbeing.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Virgin Media One, 8.30pm

The comedian follows the work of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London.

Paul meets an energetic Staffie cross who needs help calming down in kennels, falls in love with a rare West African dog called an Azawakh, and coaxes an overbred bulldog ‘out of its shell’.

Floyd, a 1-year-old West African azawakh on Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs. Picture: ITV
Floyd, a 1-year-old West African azawakh on Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs. Picture: ITV

Five Bedrooms

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Episodes 3 and 4 of this Australian comedy drama. A great one if you are nostalgic for This Life or the early days of Friends. The first two episodes are on RTÉ Player.

At a boozy wedding singles’ table, five strangers decided to pool their money to 'get on the property ladder'. And here's how they get on: we've had broken hearts, leaks, a meet-the-neighbours party, and several hook-ups. This week there is a great deal of bad feeling towards Ben, who has kept some key information from his housemates.

Five Bedrooms with Roy Joseph, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Kate Jenkinson and Hugh Sheridan
Five Bedrooms with Roy Joseph, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Kate Jenkinson and Hugh Sheridan

Tokyo 2020

RTÉ2, 6am-3.30pm; 7pm and 1am

Artistic gymnastics, boxing, track cycling and athletics finals today.

Radio.

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. Catherine Kirwan reads at (the now-disassembled) An Bothán on campus.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Radio presenter and new music champion Kate Brennan-Harding previews 'Watch the Sound', Apple TV+'s docuseries on sound, featuring UK music producer Mark Ronson.

Let's Dive In RTÉ Jr, 7pm:In an episode from series one, Phil Smyth and Julie Gould tackle why leaves fall from trees at different times - ahead of the debut of series two of the explainer show for kids.

Read More

Ecosystem in your gut can tell a lot about how well you will age

More in this section

Electric Picnic festival Electric Picnic organiser confident festival will go ahead in September
'You’re in for some craic': Siobhán McSweeney on why we all need to visit Northern Ireland 'You’re in for some craic': Siobhán McSweeney on why we all need to visit Northern Ireland
Coronavirus - Tue Mar 2, 2021 Dolly Parton says that she understands where Britney Spears is coming from 
five bedrooms#the great irish summergut healthpaul o'grady: for the love of dogsazawakhbulldogstaffie crosshow healthy is your gut?colonic hydrotherapyperson: paul o'gradyperson: mark ronson
His Dark Materials Premiere - London

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings prequel series to go to air in 2022

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices