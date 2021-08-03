Tuesday TV Tips: House-sharing drama on Five Bedrooms

How Healthy Is Your Gut?

Channel 4, 8pm

Six human guinea pigs — all suffering gut-related issues — try out the most popular remedies around, from diets to colonic hydrotherapy and a 10-night intense detox at an Ayurvedic retreat. The programme also investigates why having good gut health is crucial to other areas of our lives, including our moods, energy, sleep, health and overall wellbeing.

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Virgin Media One, 8.30pm

The comedian follows the work of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London.

Paul meets an energetic Staffie cross who needs help calming down in kennels, falls in love with a rare West African dog called an Azawakh, and coaxes an overbred bulldog ‘out of its shell’.

Floyd, a 1-year-old West African azawakh on Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs. Picture: ITV

Five Bedrooms

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Episodes 3 and 4 of this Australian comedy drama. A great one if you are nostalgic for This Life or the early days of Friends. The first two episodes are on RTÉ Player.

At a boozy wedding singles’ table, five strangers decided to pool their money to 'get on the property ladder'. And here's how they get on: we've had broken hearts, leaks, a meet-the-neighbours party, and several hook-ups. This week there is a great deal of bad feeling towards Ben, who has kept some key information from his housemates.

Five Bedrooms with Roy Joseph, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson, Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Kate Jenkinson and Hugh Sheridan

Tokyo 2020

RTÉ2, 6am-3.30pm; 7pm and 1am

Artistic gymnastics, boxing, track cycling and athletics finals today.

Radio.

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. Catherine Kirwan reads at (the now-disassembled) An Bothán on campus.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Radio presenter and new music champion Kate Brennan-Harding previews 'Watch the Sound', Apple TV+'s docuseries on sound, featuring UK music producer Mark Ronson.

Let's Dive In RTÉ Jr, 7pm:In an episode from series one, Phil Smyth and Julie Gould tackle why leaves fall from trees at different times - ahead of the debut of series two of the explainer show for kids.