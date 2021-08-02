Bank Holiday Monday TV Tips: Drama and dinner on Come Dine With Me

a newly-discovered sister in Long Lost Family; and Cold War drama in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Come Dine With Me dishes up the drama

Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Come Dine with Me

Channel 4, 5pm

Awkward dinner interactions, cooking disasters and bizarre entertainment. A new series starts this week, as five contestants from in and around Basingstoke have a go at hosting dinner parties.

Long Lost Family

UTV, 9pm

Kate Brown, 53, lives in Portsmouth with her husband Ray and her son Alexander, 8. When Kate was just five days old, her birth mother left. She suffered from a severe form of epilepsy and was unable to look after her daughter, so Kate was fostered by the Barter family.
Two years ago when she saw her adoption file, Kate discovered she had a biological sister.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

TG4, 9.30pm

Film set during the Cold War. A spy is forced from semi-retirement to uncover a Soviet agent within the MI6. Thriller with Benedict Cumberbatch, Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and Tom Hardy.

Sport

Football: ladies championship quarter finals. Mayo v Galway 1.45pm and Dublin v Donegal 4pm. TG4

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri speak about their documentary, The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, focusing on Björn Andrésen, the child star of the 1971 film, Death in Venice, and how, 50 years on, he is still haunted by the exploitation he suffered during filming of the movie and its promotion.

Across the Line: Introducing BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm More essential new music from all over the island of Ireland, including Derry indie-poppers Lavengro in live session.

