Tuesday TV Tips: Five strangers buy a five-bedroom house together — sure, what could possibly go wrong...

Battle of the Food Trucks — finale

RTÉ Player, 7am

Tara Anderson joins James Patrice for a three-course meal prepared by the food truck chefs. Judges, The Daly Dish and Eric Matthews, decide who will drive away with the €5,000 prize money.

Reeling in the Years

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Archive footage from 1984, when a chemical leak in Bhopal killed more than 2,000 people and the Olympic Games proceeded despite communist boycotts. Plus, music by U2 and Madonna

Father Ted

RTÉ 2, 9pm

Especially for anyone enjoying a caravan holiday this summer, and Riverdance fans of course. The priests endure a miserable caravan holiday — but their getaway becomes even more dismal when Father Noel Furlong shows up. Graham Norton guest stars

Father Ted: Hell episode with Fr Noel Furlong

Five Bedrooms

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

New series. Two episodes back to back. Australian comedy-drama. At a boozy wedding singles’ table, five strangers decide to pool their money to 'get on the property ladder'.

Drama, starring Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Katie Robertson and Roy Joseph.

Five Bedrooms: a surrogate family of lovable misfits

Sport

Hurling: U20 hurling championship, Leinster final. TG4, 7.30pm

Radio

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: A series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks from the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night. Catherine Kirwan reads at (the now-disassembled) An Bothán on campus.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Radio presenter and new music champion Kate Brennan-Harding previews 'Watch the Sound', Apple TV+'s docuseries on sound, featuring UK music producer Mark Ronson.

Let's Dive In RTÉ Jr, 7pm: In an episode from series one, Phil Smyth and Julie Gould tackle why leaves fall from trees at different times — ahead of the debut of series two of the explainer show for kids.