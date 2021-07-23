Friday TV Tips: By the power of Grayskull, here's some He-Man nostalgia with Mark Hamill

Live coverage of the quarter-final of the Ladies Football Championship. Meath v Tipperary. Presented by Máire Ní Bhraonáin.
The love letter to holidaying in the old sod continues. Kathryn Thomas ends her staycation in Mayo and Sligo.
To mark the 10-year anniversary of the death of Amy Winehouse, her closest family and friends, who were with her throughout her life until the very end, reveal the truth about the music icon and the impact that her loss has had on them.
A reporter races against time to prove a death-row prisoner is innocent of murder. Crime thriller, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. With Isaiah Washington and Denis Leary
Ooh the nostalgia is strong with this one... The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.
The Guardians of Grayskull are scattered and He-Man and his crew have to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.
After a series of brutal losses, the human survivors of the alien attack mount their own fight to take back their planet.
Lyric FM, 9pm: A new Debussy recording from Martha Argerich and Daniel Barenboim, and Cork-based composer Robert Curgenven's Tailte Cré-Umha - a piece composed for St Finbarre's Cathedral's pipe organ, amplified through Cork's RiseUp dub soundsystem.
R na G, 9pm: Seán Ó hÉanaigh looks at the life and work of Jackson Browne, as part of his Irish-language series on the wide-ranging Americana musical movement.