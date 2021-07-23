Friday TV Tips: By the power of Grayskull, here's some He-Man nostalgia with Mark Hamill

Peil na mBan Beo

TG4, 7.15pm

Live coverage of the quarter-final of the Ladies Football Championship. Meath v Tipperary. Presented by Máire Ní Bhraonáin.

No Place Like Home

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

The love letter to holidaying in the old sod continues. Kathryn Thomas ends her staycation in Mayo and Sligo.

Reclaiming Amy

BBC Two, 9pm

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the death of Amy Winehouse, her closest family and friends, who were with her throughout her life until the very end, reveal the truth about the music icon and the impact that her loss has had on them.

Amy Winehouse: 10 year anniversary of her death Picture: Chris Christoforou/Redferns

True Crime

RTÉ2, 9pm

A reporter races against time to prove a death-row prisoner is innocent of murder. Crime thriller, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood. With Isaiah Washington and Denis Leary

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Battlecat and Chris Wood as the voice of He-Man. Netflix

Ooh the nostalgia is strong with this one... The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

The Guardians of Grayskull are scattered and He-Man and his crew have to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

War of the Worlds

(season two episode two)

Disney +

After a series of brutal losses, the human survivors of the alien attack mount their own fight to take back their planet.

Radio

Sound Out with Ian McGlynn Lyric FM, 9pm: A new Debussy recording from Martha Argerich and Daniel Barenboim, and Cork-based composer Robert Curgenven's Tailte Cré-Umha - a piece composed for St Finbarre's Cathedral's pipe organ, amplified through Cork's RiseUp dub soundsystem.

Lasracha R na G, 9pm: Seán Ó hÉanaigh looks at the life and work of Jackson Browne, as part of his Irish-language series on the wide-ranging Americana musical movement.