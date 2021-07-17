Book review: From cocktails to conflict - a sky-high record of a bygone era

The era of jet-age excitement when commercial aviation changed our world, opening up global travel is somewhat surreal now viewed against the struggle for survival by airlines devastatingly impacted by the Covid pandemic’s closure of borders and international travel restrictions.

Come Fly the World, a look back to other days, tells the true stories of stewardesses who served on Pan American Airways — the first airline to fly around the world and overseas flag carrier of the United States — flying soldiers to and from Vietnam and staffing Operation Babylift — the evacuation of 2,000 children during the fall of Saigon. Once the symbol of the historic days of aviation, Pan Am filed for bankruptcy back in 1991.

Julia Cooke, a seasoned US journalist and travel writer, tells how many of the early stewardesses who worked for Pan Am were defying convention to get out and explore the world at a time when bars and restaurants across America still read “no unescorted ladies will be served”.

Airline corporations employed young, beautiful and unmarried women. Retirement was obligatory on marrying and even when that ban was lifted they were not allowed to start a family. Aviation bosses kept the Women’s Liberation movement well at bay.

By the early 1960s sexy, servile stewardesses were a feature of the pop-culture landscape in books and plays all written by men, explains Cooke.

Girl on a Wing, a British novel depicting a group of stewardesses, hunting wealthy husbands and the movie Boeing-Boeing in which Tony Curtis frolicked with a string of bubbly rotating girlfriends who flew for Lufthansa, British Airways and Air France, were typical of the trend.

The most successful ‘tell-all’ about the mile high club, Coffee, Tea or Me, flew off the shelves in 1967. It had been penned, not by a pair of sexually liberated stewardesses, Trudy Baker and Rachel Jones, but by a young male PR Executive working for American airlines.

He came up with the idea after a night out with a couple of stewardesses at a Manhattan restaurant, embellishing stories about “the sexual and romantic habits of different nationalities and professions — Englishmen and engineers, Danes and doctors”.

Airlines picked up where pop culture left off. “The industry saw no reason not to capitalise on male fantasy which saw stewardesses as a new sort of woman in uniform, sexually empowered but a little buttoned-up, with evident investment in male comfort and pleasure,” Cooke writes.

It was open season for small domestic carriers and a Continental Airlines advertising campaign soon featured an image of a pencil-skirted rear with the text alongside the photo “our first-run movies are so interesting, we hope you’re not missing the other attractions aboard”.

National Airlines had at one point required its stewardesses to be blonde. Advertising campaigns grew ever more lurid, uniforms smaller and tighter. “Hi, I’m Cheryl. Fly me” read a 1971 advertisement.

Impossible to imagine today, US flagship international carriers such as United Airlines promised “extra care” from beautiful stewardesses.

An American Airlines advertisement dared passengers to “think of Her as Your Mother” detailing all the ways in which a smouldering beauty might lavish care and consideration on a passenger: “A cool drink. A good dinner. A soft pillow and a warm blanket.”

On an internal flight to visit family in California in my teens, I watched in astonishment as flight attendants danced down the aisle in tight hot pants, brashly calling out “how y’all today”.

What a contrast they were to perfectly-coiffed Aer Lingus hostesses in their modest uniforms of green below the knee tweed and sensible shoes who impeccably looked after their passengers crossing the Atlantic.

Making the grade as an airline hostess was a huge deal, opening up a world of glamorous exotic travel, a career greatly envied by many of us school leavers back then.

With meticulous research and in-depth interviews, Cooke weaves together the true stories of smart savvy women like Lynne Totten, a science graduate whose goals were to avoiding a laboratory or the classroom to experience different places and cultures; Karen Walker who emerged from the six weeks of Pan Am training able to handle anything bar a bomb or a head-on collision, and Hazel Bowie, a trailblazer for African American women in an era when few were hired by airlines.

The writer pays tribute to the intelligence, sisterhood, and adventurousness of stewardesses who worked for Pan American Airways — a far cry from the silly airheads portrayed in popular fiction — in the decade from the mid-1960s who frequently put themselves in danger, flying an aircraft that came under attack, and helping in the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians and their families.

Every woman who flew into Vietnam had to carry her Geneva Convention ID card at all times in case she was captured by enemy forces, ensuring that she would be treated as a prisoner of war.

Experienced stewardess Claire Christiansen from Ohio whose mother and sister cried when her acceptance letter arrived because “stewardesses they believed, were loose and immoral” was on an empty aircraft to Saigon in 1965 that was escorted by fighter jets. The Vietnam war was imminent, Americans were being evacuated and she would sign up immediately for the exhausted troops filled R & R shuttles flying back and forth to Hong Kong.

She was honoured to play her part in helping to “stop Communism from spreading around the world”, she told Cooke. As the brutal war wore on many stewardesses felt emotionally drained. “Their eyes would falter watching the young war-weary soldiers and their eyes filled with tears walking through a group of wounded men.”

By the early seventies, about one in five soldiers stepped onto a plane high. Tori Werner, one of those who invited Julia Cooke to share her memories in this insightful account of life in flight tells how they would try to strike the right note between authoritarian and approachable girl next door.

“We’ll be coming through the cabin to collect any illicit substances you may have,” they announced over the PA system. Marijuana did not matter much, but a soldier could go into heroin withdrawal on a long flight home. He might hit a woman who gently tapped his shoulder for meal service.

Or, manic, he might run down an aisle until tackled to the ground by a flight engineer. Meanwhile, the unflappable stewardesses continue to do what their training had dictated.

“They smiled and served dinner”.