Podcast corner: Eamon Dunphy still taking a Stand by asking the obvious questions

It can be a curious state of statis looking at podcast charts, whether on Apple or Spotify. No matter the acclaim for new series or hype for a returning show, it’s the big names that consistently linger in and around the top. At the time of writing, Spotify exclusive The Joe Rogan Experience has three episodes in its top ten, while Tommy and Hector, Blindboy, and Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally are among the homemade shows always assured of good outings.

The Stand with Eamon Dunphy has always stood as the outlier — that’s Dunphy’s whole life; it’s easy to write him off as the guy who threw the pen across the table at Italia 90, but he’s also got a stellar broadcasting career behind him. His stint as host of the Last Word on the then-fledgling Today FM put the station on the map. We might think of him as a rent-a-quote, someone who’ll say what others won’t, but even after a cursory listen to The Stand, which has been running since November 2016, Dunphy actually serves as the voice of reason. Asking the obvious question, it makes for refreshing listening.