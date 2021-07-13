Podcast corner: Eamon Dunphy still taking a Stand by asking the obvious questions

It can be a curious state of statis looking at podcast charts, whether on Apple or Spotify. No matter the acclaim for new series or hype for a returning show, it’s the big names that consistently linger in and around the top. At the time of writing, Spotify exclusive The Joe Rogan Experience has three episodes in its top ten, while Tommy and Hector, Blindboy, and Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally are among the homemade shows always assured of good outings.
The Stand with Eamon Dunphy has always stood as the outlier — that’s Dunphy’s whole life; it’s easy to write him off as the guy who threw the pen across the table at Italia 90, but he’s also got a stellar broadcasting career behind him. His stint as host of the Last Word on the then-fledgling Today FM put the station on the map. We might think of him as a rent-a-quote, someone who’ll say what others won’t, but even after a cursory listen to The Stand, which has been running since November 2016, Dunphy actually serves as the voice of reason. Asking the obvious question, it makes for refreshing listening.
The Stand is also behind one of our podcasts of the year, The Witness: In His Own Words — and crime stories and discussions feature regularly on Dunphy’s show, whose output, at six to eight episodes in any given week, puts most other podcasts to shame.
Other topics routinely covered include sport (obviously enough — John Giles is Dunphy’s soccer sparring partner, of course), health and the Covid crisis; EU and US politics, from Orban to Biden; and the hot topics in a given week, whether it’s the mica crisis or reaction to the two new docuseries on Sophie Toscan du Plantier, an episode which featured Irish Examiner columnist Michael Clifford. (Clifford, on his own podcast last week, had Ian Bailey as a guest.)
Unlike, say, Joe Rogan, Dunphy doesn’t beleaguer the point — his episodes top out at 30 minutes of usually level-headed discussions. He’s amiable and gets to the point, a trait many other podcast hosts should adopt. With almost 1,200 episodes to date, of course we shouldn’t be surprised to see that Dunphy has found a niche atop the podcast charts.
Hindsight is a new podcast series hosted by festival music booker Jenny Wren. She invites guests — to date they include Máirtín Mac an Bhaird, Harriet JW, and Tonie Walsh — to share pivotal moments in their lives with 20/20 vision of hindsight.