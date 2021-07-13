ICYMI: Best films of the year so far, from Sound Of Metal to In The Heights 

Sound of Metal

A punk drummer has a reckoning when he loses his hearing in first-time director Darius Marder’s remarkably inventive and moving debut. Riz Ahmed is outstanding as Ruben, a recovering addict forced to assess his sense of place when faced with a life-altering disability. Marder uses sound to immerse us in Ruben’s frightening new world, while Olivia Cooke and Paul Raci provide fine support. (Amazon Prime)

Nomadland

The winner of six Oscars - including best picture director and lead actress - Chloe Zhao’s good-looking and thought-provoking film centres on a group of US ‘nomads’ who live their lives on the road. Among them is Frances McDormand’s Fern, still adrift following the death of her husband and who has since lost everything to the recession. With not enough to sustain her or tie her down, she takes to the road. Zhao chooses to work largely with a cast of real-life nomads, steeping the film in authenticity. (Disney+)

Minari

The pursuit of the American dream forms the backbone to the beguiling Minari, told in Korean and English. It tells the story of a Korean/American family who move from California to the Ozarks in a bid to better their lives and find a decent standard of living. The film is packed with great performances but Korean star Yuh-Jung Youn, as the family’s eccentric grandmother, steals every scene she’s in. (on demand)

Another Round

Thomas Vinterberg’s Oscar-winning Danish-language feature features an on-form Mads Mikkelsen and an audacious social experiment. Four jaded, middle-aged teachers decide to test a philosopher’s theory - that having a low level of alcohol in your system throughout the day has creative and social benefits. Like a big night out it’s great fun, until it isn’t. (in cinemas)

Supernova

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci are as good as they’ve ever been in Harry Mcqueen’s moving and beautifully understated feature. They play a successful couple in their late fifties who embark on a trip to the Lake District to revisit friends and favourite past haunts. But there’s a sadness behind their motivation - Tucci’s Tusker has been diagnosed with dementia, and it's starting to make its impact felt. (in cinemas)

Luca

Set in a colourful world of sea creatures, the Italian Riveria and vintage Vespas, Pixar’s latest basks in memorable, sentimental summers and newly formed friendships. It centres on the title character, a sea creature warned never to go near the surface of the water, who takes human form and discovers a whole new world when he does. A likeable and funny family film with striking animation and plenty of sight gags. (Disney+)

The Father

Adapting from his own play, debut filmmaker Florian Zeller makes a powerful tale about dementia, framed through the eyes of an unreliable narrator. It’s used to devastating effect here by telling the story through the eyes of Anthony Hopkins’ character. He has dementia, but hasn’t lost his sometimes confrontational spirit and demand for independence. Olivia Colman makes a great foil in this brilliant but difficult watch. (in cinemas)

In the Heights

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, written years before Hamilton, revolves around the population of Dominic immigrants who have made their home in New York’s Washington Heights. Packed with songs and big colourful set-pieces, it has an energy and wit that makes for the ultimate escapist viewing. An extended sequence featuring the lottery ticket song 'Ninety Six Thousand' is a standout. (in cinemas)

Songs for While I’m Away

Emer Reynolds’ affectionate portrait of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott tells his story through his own words and music - the less-known songs as well as the memorable hits. The detailed documentary examines how a black, working-class boy from Dublin became an international rock star. Reynolds’ film is more interested in the music than the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle - though the tragic circumstances of his death aged 36 are detailed. Contributors include his daughters Sarah and Cathleen and colourful Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham. (in cinemas)

Pieces of a Woman

British actress Vanessa Kirby is terrific in the tale of a woman in turmoil which shows why she is one of the world’s most in-demand stars at the moment. She is Martha, whose life is thrown into chaos following the tragic circumstances of a home birth. The lengthy opening scene is an extremely challenging watch. The drama that follows focuses on Martha’s need for closure and quest to return to society. (Netflix)