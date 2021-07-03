Saturday TV Tips: 'The way they lied, those days have to be over'

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

With the voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. The escaped zoo animals try to get back to New York by joining a circus travelling across Europe.

The Painted Veil

TG4, 9.20pm

Romance starring Naomi Watts, Edward Norton and Liev Schreiber. A British medical doctor fights a cholera epidemic in a small Chinese village, while being trapped at home in a loveless marriage to an unfaithful wife.

Edward Norton as Walter and Naomi Watts as Kitty in director John Curran's The Painted Veil. Picture: Warner Independent Pictures

The Post

RTÉ One, 9.50pm (and Channel 4 at 8pm)

Drama with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks directed by Steven Spielberg. The true story of attempts by Washington Post journalists to publish the infamous Pentagon Papers — a set of classified documents regarding the 20-year involvement of the United States government in the Vietnam War and earlier in French Indochina back to the 1940s.

Sport

Tour de France. Stage 8: 150.8km Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand. TG4, noon

Rugby Union: Ireland v Japan, Channel 4, 12.30pm

Tomorrow...

Annual Ecumenical Embrace FARM Accident Remembrance Service 2021 is on RTÉ One at 11am

An ecumenical Service of remembrance and support for families affected by farm accidents. Mairead Lavery, former editor of Irish Country Living delivers the keynote address and traditional music is led by Tina Cuddy.

Sabina Higgins, President Higgins, Norma and Brian Rohan, Founders of Embrace Farm with their children Julie, 9, Emily, 7, and Liam, 5 at Áras an Uachtaráin. Picture: Maxwells

Radio

Silence Would Be Treason BBC World Service, 7pm: Examining the last writings of ecological campaigner, writer, and media producer Ken Saro-Wiwa, to an Irish nun from prison in Nigeria, in the run-up to his execution in November 1995.