Thursday TV Tips: Inspirational engineering in a time of crisis

Comhrá

TG4, 7.30pm

Pádraigín Riggs from Tipperary but now living in Cork is this week's guest. She was a lecturer of literature in the Department of Modern Irish at UCC.

Comhrá: Pádraigín Riggs

Dragons' Den

BBC One, 9pm

Entrepreneurs include an Irish inventor who has come up with some quirky pet products, and a pair of optometrists who are hoping the Dragons can see the potential in anti-blue-light filtering. A schoolteacher brings in her range of low-sugar children's jams.

The Flash: All’s Wells That Ends Wells

Sky One, 9pm

Season 7 of the super-powered adventures. When an experiment to save Barry’s speed backfires, Nash Wells searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris makes a startling realisation inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile faces off with Rosa Dillon.

The Flash

Prime Time RTÉ Investigates

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

After more than 1,000 covid-related deaths in nursing homes in the first wave of the pandemic, RTÉ Investigates asks whether lessons that should have been learnt, were, when the third wave hit this January.

The Handmaid’s Tale

RTÉ 2, 10.30pm

June and Luke work together to save Hannah, and Janine tries to assist Aunt Lydia when a Handmaid-in-training goes on hunger strike.

Will there be justice for the Waterfords? The Handmaid's Tale

Off the Bench — Engineering

TG4, 10.30pm

An inspiring story of coming together at a time of crisis. Medical device experts and academics based at NUI Galway worked with medics at University Hospital Galway to produce life-saving medical devices during the first COVID-19 surge in 2020. We see how a ventilator was split to treat two patients instead of one and other innovations.

Smalltown

Virgin Media One, midnight

Episode 1 of a three-part drama starring Pat Shortt. Two Irish 20-something’s leave Ireland to kick-start their adult lives, but the daily battleground of London life threatens to swallow them whole and spit them back to Ireland.

Pat Shortt as Tom in Gerard Barrett's Smalltown

Sport

Golf: Irish Open, day one at Mount Juliet. RTÉ2, 10am and 4pm

Radio

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: American writer, Lisa Tallon, talks to Seán Rocks about her new book Animal — which sees a woman take a cross-country journey to reclaim the narrative around her past.

The Alternative RTÉ 2FM, 10pm: Among the long-running show's usual salvo of new Irish and international music, Dan Hegarty presents highlights of UK soul superstar Michael Kiwanuka's as-live set for BBC's 6Music Festival earlier this year.