Mockie Ah! A documentary on Cork's own drag family premieres Friday on RTÉ Player

'Kin of Kweens' follows Candy Warhol and crew on the road for what turned out to be their last weekend together before the pandemic
Candy Warhol: the Haus mother of Cork's Mockie Ah! drag family

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 14:58
Mike McGrath Bryan

A new documentary, premiering Friday on the RTÉ Player, follows Cork drag family The Haus of Mockie Ah! on the road for their last weekend together in early 2020, right as the realities of the pandemic were becoming apparent.

Led by Candy Warhol, drag royalty in her own right as the great-grandniece of Cork-born superstar Danny LaRue, the ensemble specialises in a raucous but inclusive live show, taking in comedy, music and performance, and preferring to gig in a variety of venue and pub environments.

The documentary's airdate was announced yesterday, as part of an appearance by Warhol on RTÉ Radio 1 for the Ryan Tubridy Show.

Speaking to Tubridy about the group's Leeside roots, Warhol said: "When we first started we would go to this tiny little pub called The Poor Relation in Cork and you would have a string of old men having their Guinness, and then 60 or 80 people dressed up like crazy, people of all ages, all genders, all sexualities. All dancing around the place to a Madonna song. I think that's fabulous."

While drag has experienced periods of mainstream visibility thanks to stars like LaRue and Lily Savage, the artform has firmly established itself in pop-culture in recent years, with TV shows like RuPaul's Drag Race and its spinoffs becoming ratings staples in and of themselves, and making stand-alone stars of contestants like Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova.

The Haus of Mockie Ah!, however, has put their distinctly Corkonian spin on the artform, featuring and helping to establish local drag performers, helping to build a close-knit community in the city and beyond.

Warhol has also branched out in recent times, co-starring in Comedy Central UK's 'Dragony Aunts' online show, dispensing advice alongside UK queen Crystal Rasmussen.

