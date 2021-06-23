Mockie Ah! A documentary on Cork's own drag family premieres Friday on RTÉ Player

A new documentary, premiering Friday on the RTÉ Player, follows Cork drag family The Haus of Mockie Ah! on the road for their last weekend together in early 2020, right as the realities of the pandemic were becoming apparent.

Led by Candy Warhol, drag royalty in her own right as the great-grandniece of Cork-born superstar Danny LaRue, the ensemble specialises in a raucous but inclusive live show, taking in comedy, music and performance, and preferring to gig in a variety of venue and pub environments.