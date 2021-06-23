Waterford's All Together Now festival postponed for second year in a row

The 2020/2021 instalment of festival promoters POD's All Together Now weekender has been postponed until 2022.

The Co Waterford-based festival made the announcement this morning via a statement on its website and social media, with refunds to be made available from Ticketmaster.

“We regret to announce today that this year’s All Together Now Festival will not be able to take place, and is now rescheduled to July 29th-31st, 2022," said the statement.

"After exhausting all possibilities to enable the festival to happen this summer, it has become clear that despite recent signs of hope from the authorities, the current health restrictions make it impossible to make plans for the event to take place this August bank holiday weekend.

Sinead O'Connor performing at the Triskel Christchurch venue in Cork: slated as a headliner for the festival's second edition. Picture: Miki Barlok

"Tickets for this year’s event are now valid for ATN 2022.

"We can hardly imagine how emotional it will be to reopen the gates to the festival next summer and meet again after such a sad and long absence. We all need and deserve a festival to look forward to, and we are dedicated to making All Together Now 2022 a special celebration."

The festival debuted in 2019, and was positioned as a boutique alternative to the likes of Electric Picnic and Indiependence, with an emphasis on homegrown talent and veteran international independent names.

Among the acts scheduled for the 2020/2021 editions were the legendary Sinéad O'Connor, trad revivalists Lankum, noise-rock breakouts Girl Band and UK dance veterans Underworld.

No announcements have been made yet, regarding the line-up for the festival's projected 2022 edition.