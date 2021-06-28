Monday TV Tips: A PE teacher, a Nandos waitress, and a water engineer are off to Love Island

The reality TV show is back for the next eight weeks with a brand new bunch of singletons all looking for love. New mum, Laura Whitmore, is on hosting duties again, while her husband, Ian Stirling, is back for voiceovers.
Following nine athletes for three years. In this episode, Kellie Harrington must overcome broken hands, a corruption scandal, and a pandemic to qualify her place on the Irish Olympic Team. Ciara Mageean’s move to Manchester sets her up for the games of her life, while Shane Ryan looks to secure his spot at his second Olympic Games. Narrated by former Olympian, Andy Lee.
New six-part series. This episode features Cork Camogie captain, Linda Collins.
UEFA Euro 2020, ko 5pm and 8pm. RTÉ2
Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic, begins the defence of Wimbledon crown he won in the 2019 final against Philipp Kohlschreiber. BBC2, 10.30am
R na G, 4.10pm: Marcus Mac Conghail presents new radio essays on the theme of women’s lives and experiences. Contributors include Ceri Garfield, Sibeál Ní Chonghaile, Sally Rooney, Róisín Sheehy and Áine Durkin.
RTÉ 1, 7pm: Film critic Declan Burke looks at how Get Shorty went from a classic book to a classic film; Declan Hughes reviews BBC 4's series on Hemingway.
BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: James Skelly of indie veterans The Coral plays tracks from their new album Coral Island, from the band’s past as well as from his own personal stash of influences.