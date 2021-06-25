Friday TV Tips: The nerves while waiting for test results

My Left Nut

RTÉ 2, 10.15pm

Final episode. Mick waits for his test results, which he is certain will be bad. Determined to enjoy the time he has left, he vows to lose his virginity at Tommy's house party.

Based on the award-winning stage play, My Left Nut is a coming-of-age comedy drama about friendship, family, grief, and testicles, written by Irish newcomers Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney

Glastonbury in the 90s

BBC2, 9pm

For music fans, Glastonbury Festival is always special, but last year’s was set to be particularly noteworthy — it would have been 50 years since Michael Eavis first opened his farm for what was then called the Pilton Pop, Blues & Folk Festival. The festival has produced plenty classic moments over the years: The 1997 weekend went down as one of the muddiest in Glastonbury history, but it also the year that gave us what many agree was one of the festival’s greatest ever sets courtesy of Radiohead. REM at Glastonbury 1999 also feature.

Pete Doherty and Kate Moss at Glastonbury Music Festival in 2005. Picture: MJ Kim/Getty Images

Sport

U20 Six Nations: Wales v Ireland (ko 8pm, RTÉ2).

Sex/Life

Netflix

Sarah Shahi plays Billie, an exhausted mother of two who lives tucked away in the suburbs with her loving, good guy husband Cooper. But she wasn't always this way. Nostalgic for her wild-child past in New York City when Billie and her best friend Sasha worked hard and played even harder, she starts writing down fantasies involving her bad-boy ex. As Billie starts to question how she ended up with such a humdrum existence, Cooper stumbles across her diary. Matters are even more complicated when the man at the centre of her raunchy writings walks straight back into her life.

Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly and Adam Demos as Brad Simon in Sex/Life. Picture: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Bosch

Amazon Prime

Harry Bosch has been hailed as one of the greatest-ever cops to grace the small screen. He was created by author Michael Connelly; his novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room provide the basis for this seventh season. This time, Harry and sidekick Jerry Edgar join forces for the final time to tackle two tricky cases — one involves tracking down a serial killer known as The Dealmaker, while the other focuses on the murder of a mariachi performer. Titus Welliver once again takes the title role, with more than able support from Jamie Hector. A spin-off focusing on Harry's daughter Madeline is now in the pipeline.

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver)

Central Park — season 2

Apple TV+

Emmy Award-nominated animated musical comedy has recently been recommissioned for a third series. For now, the Tillerman family continue their efforts to keep the famous park in tip top condition, but it won't be easy as Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, an embarrassing moment at school torments Cole and Paige continues to chase a story about the Mayor's alleged corruption. With all that going on, Owen may struggle to keep a smile on his face, particularly with Bitsy continually trying to get her hands on the park. Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr and Kristen Bell are among the vocal cast.

Radio

The Lyric Concert — From Bantry to Beyond Lyric FM, 7pm: Paul Herriott brings us highlights from the West Cork Chamber Music Festival 2021.