Thursday TV Tips: Free-range school — and an ambitious rap duo

UTV 9pm

She died in 1997 at the age of just 36, but Diana, Princess of Wales is still making headlines. It would have been her 60th birthday on July 1. This documentary draws on photos and letters from those who were closest to the princess.

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Three-part series, filmed over 18 months to the end of 2020, follows the hopes and dreams of a diverse bunch of young people in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Narrated by Jasmin, 29, a local young woman whose mother is from County Wicklow and whose father is from Negril, Jamaica. Meet Dylan, 23, the footballer who, at 16, jumped at the chance to pursue his boyhood dream and play for Brighton and other clubs in England. But it wasn’t all that he had hoped for and before too long, he faced his own demons. Dylan returned to his beloved home town and local club, Bray Wanderers, where he continues to experience the challenging reality of life as a young footballer.

CJ & Sammy are an ambitious local rap duo, The Bray Side Boyz, originally from Malawi. Other locals featured include Ciara, Gabi and Regan all 22; Correy and Luke, both 18; Joni, 15; and Aed, 16. 'Normal' school didn't work out for Aed so his mother set up a fascinating ‘free range’ school — a truly alternative model of education where the kids are in charge.

The Shape of History

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Rowan Gillespie is internationally renowned for his bronze sculptures such as Famine (1997) on Custom House Quay in Dublin, and Migrants (2006) in Toronto and regarded as one of the great figurative sculptors in Irish art. This documentary follows him on a personal journey as he creates figures of Irish women for the harbour in Tasmania who were sent to penal colonies there.

Fíorscéal: Stonewall, Paving the Way to Gay Pride

TG4, 10.30pm

Every year in June, the Gay Pride parade is a wild party. It hasn’t always been like this. While 2020 marked its 50th anniversary, it was originally the first time gays and lesbians walked the streets in New York, claiming publicly to be out, and this procession was intended to commemorate the Stonewall riots that occurred a year earlier.

The Handmaid's Tale

RTÉ2, 10.30pm

June confronts Fred and Serena in court and challenges Emily to face a painful reminder of her Gilead past. Lawrence presents Aunt Lydia with a newly captured handmaid.

Radio

Ceol na Gael R na G, 7pm: Seán Ó hÉanaigh presents a wide array of music from the Irish and Scottish traditions.