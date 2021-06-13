Sunday TV Tips: Is it possible to build your own desert island? Dermot Bannon finds out

Reeling in the Years

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The hits and the headlines of 2019, the year Offaly’s Shane Lowry won the British Open golf championship and US president, Donald Trump, came to Ireland on a brief visit.

Feeding the Super Rich

Virgin Media Two, 9pm

Documentary following a luxury food supplier who meets any request to ensure the satisfaction of clients and their expensive appetites.

Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Dermot visits a couple in Phibsboro who have transformed a former warehouse into their home.

He also meets father-of-five, Derek McCarthy, who came across his cabin in the woods while on business in Poland. He was so taken by the small structure, he had one imported so he could create his own quirky hideaway in his back garden. And it has a newly-installed outdoor shower and a bar with beer on tap.

Dermot also helps a County Louth man who wants to create his own desert island.

Dermot Bannon's Super Small Spaces. Picture: Verona Photography

Originally from Australia, Damian Purcell is very much embracing the outdoors and has set out to renovate a beach hut on his very own desert island in Ardee.

Sport

GAA: Hurling League, round 5, Clare v Mayo (throw-in 1.45pm; Football semi finals, Monaghan v Galway (throw-in 3.45pm, both TG4).

UEFA Euro 2020: England v Croatia (ko 2pm); Austria v North Macedonia (ko 5pm), and Netherlands v Ukraine (ko 8pm, all RTÉ2 and UTV).

Bellator MMA: Bellator 260 event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, Douglas Lima v Yaroslav Amosov for the Welterweight Championship (11pm, Virgin Media Two).

Radio

Weekend Drive, Lyric FM, 4pm: Cork-based musician Evelyn Grant takes us through classical favourites, plus documentary segment ‘Golden Opportunities’: an art installation in a nursing home in Co Monaghan uses water to help residents with their memories.