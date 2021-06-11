Friday TV Tips: European Championships opening game, and Lupin is back

Tracks and Trails

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Bláthnaid Treacy explores four trails in Westmeath. She actually starts on the Royal Canal Greenway which runs along the Rail Trail for a short time before she joins the Old Rail Trail at Ballinea. The next day Bláthnaid leaves her bike behind to take a 3km route around the Hill of Uisneach.

My Left Nut

RTÉ2, 10.15pm

New series: Three-part adaptation of Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney’s acclaimed stage play, which was inspired by Patrick’s own teenage experiences. Nathan Quinn O’Rawe stars as Mick Campbell, a youth who plucks up the courage to tell his mother (Sinead Keenan) he’s found a lump on his testicle. However, keeping it a secret from the girl he has a crush on proves difficult.

Sport

Rugby — Rainbow Cup, 6th round: Zebre v Munster (kick-off 6pm); Leinster v The Dragons, (ko, 8.15pm, both TG4). UEFA Euro 2020: opening ceremony 7pm and Turkey v Italy in Group A (kick-off 8pm) RTÉ2.

The Gloaming

Disney+

Filmed in Tasmania, this eight-part series stars Emma Booth as Molly McGee, a troubled policewoman using unorthodox methods to find out who wrapped a body in barbed wire and dumped it at a local beauty spot in a scene reminiscent of Twin Peaks.

The Gloaming: When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death connect to murders both past and present

Lupin (season 2)

Netflix

Arsene Lupin is a gentleman thief and master of disguise — almost a Robin Hood figure, who only targets those more villainous than himself. Omar Sy plays the son of a Senegalese immigrant. When his father kills himself in prison after being wrongly convicted of theft, he sets out to take revenge on the wealthy and powerful family he holds responsible.

Gentleman thief: Lupin

Clarkson's Farm

Amazon

Jeremy Clarkson owns a 1,000-acre farm deep in the Cotswolds countryside, which he decided to run himself without knowing anything about farming. Across eight episodes, we'll find out how that's been working out for him.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Kevin Barry, composer Mel Mercier, and Corcadorca’s Pat Kiernan on ‘Where is the Horse?’, the trio’s street-art contribution to Cork Midsummer Festival.