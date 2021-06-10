Thursday TV Tips: Recycled, upcycled, freecycled ... which DIY project will win?

The Octopus in My House

RTÉ2, 7pm

Wildlife documentary observing how a professor develops an extraordinary relationship with an octopus when he takes it into his home for a year to learn about its intelligence. Prof David Scheel's daughter bonds with her new housemate, and we can watch Heidi solving puzzles and recognising individual humans.

Laurel says: "Some of the things that she does reminds me of what a dog would do — racing towards the side of the tank, looking excited to see me."

The Big DIY Challenge

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The grand finale: Someone gets €10,000 … and the title of Ireland’s Best DIY-er.

I’m Fine

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Four young men share their struggles with mental health. Cork-born ultra-marathon runner Conor O’Keeffe, and Lorcán McMullan, Ray Connellan, and Hugh Mulligan, speak of how they tried to bottle up their feelings or ignore them and how that caused them to spiral out of control and into harm’s way.

Fíorscéal Diabetes

TG4, 10.30pm

Diabetes affects 430m people worldwide. By 2040, it will affect one adult in 10. The pharmaceutical industry seems to be thriving in this bleak health situation: Diabetes is a colossal market that brings in $46bn (€37.8bn) a year. This documentary is based on the testimony of whistle-blowers, patients, researchers, and doctors who are critical of the system.

The Handmaid's Tale

RTÉ2, 10.30pm

After a shocking reunion with a dear friend, June contemplates the possibility of freedom, and confronts the unfulfilled promises she has made to herself and to Luke.

Radio

An Seisiún, R na G, 7pm: The first episode in a new series sees John Spillane, Róisín Seoighe, and Oisín Mac Giolla Bhríde write and record three songs overnight.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a recent live set from solo artist Bat for Lashes, recorded at her home in Los Angeles, including tunes from new album Lost Girls.