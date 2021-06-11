Movie Reviews: Land, Nobody and Dream Horse all impress

Land ****

There’s a strong sense of pandemic-era wish fulfilment in Robin Wright’s directorial debut, Land (12A), in which Wright plays Edee Holzer, a recently bereaved woman who so consumed by grief that she cannot face her fellow human beings.

And so Edee packs up her life and moves to a remote cabin in the vast woods of the American northwest, where she quickly realises that you should be careful what you wish for: Edee’s new life is certainly solitary, but it’s also a backbreaking existence that comes without electricity, running water or access to any food she doesn’t kill or grow herself. Written by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam, Land is an unsentimental account of a woman at war with the mountains, the wildlife and (most violently) herself, as Edee learns the hard way that humans are, even in extremis, social animals.

Wright directs with a spare but elegant style that reflects Edee’s spartan lifestyle: indeed, there are times when Wright and cinematographer Bobby Bukowski conspire to blend Edee into the very landscape, so that she begins to resemble a chthonic creation who is as rooted in her sense of place as any of the towering pines that stretch for miles in every direction.

It’s not entirely a one-woman show, as Edee’s initially hapless attempts at self-sufficiency require the intervention of local hunter Miguel (Damián Bichir), who helps Edee to stay alive in order that she might learn how to live again, but for the most part this is Robin Wright’s film, and she delivers a tour-de-force as a woman who comes to appreciate the importance of letting go of the past and the future in order to live in the now. (cinema release)

Nobody ****

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back.

Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is by his own admission a Nobody (16s), an accountant who is a slave to the 9-to-5 grind and the submissive husband of his realtor wife Becca (Connie Nielsen). When their home is burgled one night, and Hutch allows the thieves to escape despite having the opportunity to prevent their beating his teenage son Blake (Gage Munroe), everyone – his family, the cops, his neighbours – scoff at Hutch for his cowardly behaviour.

Everyone, that is, except when his young daughter Abby (Paisley Cadorath), who afterwards mentions that the thieves have made off with her kitty bracelet, which is when Hutch finally decides that the time to assert himself has long since past ...

Written by Derek Kolstad and directed by Ilya Naishuller, Nobody evolves into an ultra-violent action-thriller in which we quickly realise that Hutch has been suppressing his singular gift for causing mayhem. But while Hutch is the kind of one-man army who has become something of a cinematic cliché, Nobody is a rather clever film in the mould of Shane Black’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, in which the conventions of the genre are undermined by a blackly comic awareness of both its limitations and its appeal.

Hutch might well be proficient in about fifty ways to kill, maim and decapitate as he goes up against the Russian mob and the sociopathic Yulian (Aleksy Serebryakov), but he’s a realistic flesh-and-blood character who takes almost as many lumps as he hands out. Best known for his roles in the TV dramas Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Odenkirk here makes the leap to Big Screen hero with aplomb, delivering a charmingly brutal performance as Hutch is reluctantly transformed from a hangdog nonentity into an implacable terminator. (cinema release)

Dream Horse ***

Based on a true story, Dream Horse (PG) is set in a small Welsh town and centres on a racehorse, Dream Alliance, purchased by a motley crew of chancers and no-hopers led by barwoman Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). Employing the down-on-his-luck trainer Howard Davies (Damian Lewis), Jan & Co set out to convert Dream Alliance into a winning machine, although the real victory to be won is that of instilling a sense of purpose and pride in a town, and a socio-economic class, that has been abandoned by successive governments.

The broad narrative strokes will be familiar as the dispirited collective is galvanised by Jan’s naive optimism, but there’s plenty to enjoy in the little details, and particularly the inventive ways in which the syndicate overcome their poverty in order to ensure that Dream Alliance has the best possible chance of competing against the racehorses owned by their wealthy competitors.

The perennially excellent Toni Collette is superb here, knitting together the expected elements with the kind of enthusiastic verve that Jan herself employs to rally her troops, and she gets strong support from Damian Lewis as a recidivist gambler who is willing to renounce his vow to abstain from betting to stake his future on an outside chance of redemption. (cinema release)