Tuesday TV Tips: Will a robot-themed showpiece baking challenge go like clockwork?

Bake Off: The Professionals

Channel 4, 8pm

The teams must construct a robot-themed, technically precise showpiece, complete with 48 chocolate bonbons and a moving part.

Secrets of McDonalds: 50 Years of the Big Mac

Virgin Media One, 9pm

McDonald’s claims that it sells around 75 hamburgers a second and has around 11% of the global fast-food industry. This documentary has exclusive access to McDonalds HQ and charts the global brand's success and the controversy that occasionally surrounds it.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star

BBC One, 11.15pm

Finale. Taking part in this competition could further the careers of the aspiring make-up artists (or MUAs).

Sport

Soccer: Republic of Ireland v Hungary (kick-off 7pm, RTÉ2).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Lucy Caldwell speaks about her new short story collection, ‘Intimacies’.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: A 1985 Fanning Session from Dublin four-piece Blue in Heaven, and a 2019 Studio 8 Session for Dan Hegarty from Laois synth-pop soloist Host.