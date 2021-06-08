Tuesday TV Tips: Will a robot-themed showpiece baking challenge go like clockwork?

The teams must construct a robot-themed, technically precise showpiece, complete with 48 chocolate bonbons and a moving part.
Virgin Media One, 9pm
McDonald’s claims that it sells around 75 hamburgers a second and has around 11% of the global fast-food industry. This documentary has exclusive access to McDonalds HQ and charts the global brand's success and the controversy that occasionally surrounds it.
Finale. Taking part in this competition could further the careers of the aspiring make-up artists (or MUAs).
Soccer: Republic of Ireland v Hungary (kick-off 7pm, RTÉ2).
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Lucy Caldwell speaks about her new short story collection, ‘Intimacies’.
, 2FM, 10pm: A 1985 Fanning Session from Dublin four-piece Blue in Heaven, and a 2019 Studio 8 Session for Dan Hegarty from Laois synth-pop soloist Host.