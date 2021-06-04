Friday TV Tips: Would you be fooled? Spy dolphins join pod —narrated by David Tennant

— and it's the Masked Dancer semi-final
Friday TV Tips: Would you be fooled? Spy dolphins join pod —narrated by David Tennant

Dolphins - Spy in the Pod. Baby dolphin (spy camera)

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Dolphins — Spy in the Pod

RTÉ2, 7.25pm

First of a two-part documentary. An intimate look at the secret world of the marine mammal. Narrated by David Tennant.

Dolphins — Spy in the Pod: spy turtle
Dolphins — Spy in the Pod: spy turtle

A menagerie of 13 underwater spy creatures equipped with cameras, including tuna and turtles, were sent to swim alongside some dolphins. The spies are always on the move, having to keep up with the captivating creatures, whether they're catching waves with surfing bottlenose dolphins or speeding with a pod of spinner dolphins. The dolphins, curious about their new neighbours, welcome the creatures into their lives.

The Masked Dancer

Virgin Media One, 7.30pm

It is the semi-final and the six remaining celebrities battle for a place in tomorrow's final — but only four of them can make it, as two will be unmasked. John Bishop is the guest panellist.

Selma

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Historical drama directed by Ava DuVernay. Based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by Martin Luther King Jr and others. Stars David Oyelowo as King; Tom Wilkinson as President Lyndon B Johnson; Tim Roth as George Wallace; Carmen Ejogo as Coretta Scott King; and Common as Bevel.

Selma
Selma

Sport

Rugby: Rainbow Cup 5th round: Connacht v Ospreys, (Kick-off 6pm, TG4).

The New Mutants

Sky Cinema

Maisie Williams (of Game of Thrones fame), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peaky Blinders and The Queen’s Gambit) and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) star in this spin-off from the X-Men universe. Five teenage mutants — Mirage, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot and Magik — undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. Invited by Dr Cecilia Reyes to share their stories, their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they're being held and who's trying to destroy them.

New Mutants
New Mutants

Genius: Aretha

Disney+

New National Geographic series — this one is about the life of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Genius: Aretha. Pictured: Aretha Franklin (foreground), played by Cynthia Erivo, rehearsing with backup singers (L to R) played by Kameelah Williams, Patrice Covington (as Erma Franklin) and Erika Jerry. Picture: PA Photo/National Geographic/Richard DuCree
Genius: Aretha. Pictured: Aretha Franklin (foreground), played by Cynthia Erivo, rehearsing with backup singers (L to R) played by Kameelah Williams, Patrice Covington (as Erma Franklin) and Erika Jerry. Picture: PA Photo/National Geographic/Richard DuCree

Radio

Alternative Learning: The Cork Life Centre UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: Bairbre Flood talks to students and teachers, examining what the education system can learn from the success of the iconic Cork school.

Sound Out Lyric FM, 9pm: Ian McGlynn presents performances by Crash Ensemble of new work commissioned for New Music Dublin 2021, including non-classical composers like Cork's Ellen King (ELLLL).

Read More

Movie reviews: Time-travelling psychological thriller Flashback is gripping

More in this section

Listowel Writers' Week reveals Irish novel of the year and other prize winners Listowel Writers' Week reveals Irish novel of the year and other prize winners
Hot tickets: James Vincent McMorrow is sold out, but here are some other upcoming gigs... Hot tickets: James Vincent McMorrow is sold out, but here are some other upcoming gigs...
Image Ref. No. 2659/063 Dear Gay review: A reminder of a brilliant broadcaster and his empathy for women 
masked dancerspy in the poddavid tennantselmaava duvernaymartin luther king jrthe new mutantsmaisie williamsanya taylor-joycharlie heatonmiragewolfsbanecannonballsunspotmagikaretha franklin
Friday TV Tips: Would you be fooled? Spy dolphins join pod —narrated by David Tennant

100 Untold Stories review: David Mitchell and John Spillane form a dynamic duo in Clonakilty 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices