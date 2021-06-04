Friday TV Tips: Would you be fooled? Spy dolphins join pod —narrated by David Tennant

Dolphins — Spy in the Pod

RTÉ2, 7.25pm

First of a two-part documentary. An intimate look at the secret world of the marine mammal. Narrated by David Tennant.

Dolphins — Spy in the Pod: spy turtle

A menagerie of 13 underwater spy creatures equipped with cameras, including tuna and turtles, were sent to swim alongside some dolphins. The spies are always on the move, having to keep up with the captivating creatures, whether they're catching waves with surfing bottlenose dolphins or speeding with a pod of spinner dolphins. The dolphins, curious about their new neighbours, welcome the creatures into their lives.

The Masked Dancer

Virgin Media One, 7.30pm

It is the semi-final and the six remaining celebrities battle for a place in tomorrow's final — but only four of them can make it, as two will be unmasked. John Bishop is the guest panellist.

Selma

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Historical drama directed by Ava DuVernay. Based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by Martin Luther King Jr and others. Stars David Oyelowo as King; Tom Wilkinson as President Lyndon B Johnson; Tim Roth as George Wallace; Carmen Ejogo as Coretta Scott King; and Common as Bevel.

Selma

Sport

Rugby: Rainbow Cup 5th round: Connacht v Ospreys, (Kick-off 6pm, TG4).

The New Mutants

Sky Cinema

Maisie Williams (of Game of Thrones fame), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peaky Blinders and The Queen’s Gambit) and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) star in this spin-off from the X-Men universe. Five teenage mutants — Mirage, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot and Magik — undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. Invited by Dr Cecilia Reyes to share their stories, their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they're being held and who's trying to destroy them.

New Mutants

Genius: Aretha

Disney+

New National Geographic series — this one is about the life of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Genius: Aretha. Pictured: Aretha Franklin (foreground), played by Cynthia Erivo, rehearsing with backup singers (L to R) played by Kameelah Williams, Patrice Covington (as Erma Franklin) and Erika Jerry. Picture: PA Photo/National Geographic/Richard DuCree

Radio

Alternative Learning: The Cork Life Centre UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: Bairbre Flood talks to students and teachers, examining what the education system can learn from the success of the iconic Cork school.

Sound Out Lyric FM, 9pm: Ian McGlynn presents performances by Crash Ensemble of new work commissioned for New Music Dublin 2021, including non-classical composers like Cork's Ellen King (ELLLL).