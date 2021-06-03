Hot tickets: James Vincent McMorrow is sold out, but here are some other upcoming gigs...

It’s been a long time coming - over 15 months, in fact - but this morning, tickets went on sale for Ireland’s first post-Covid gig, as songwriter James Vincent McMorrow headlines at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens. Not surprisingly, the 500 available tickets have quickly sold out.

Lucky ticket-holders will not be required to undergo any antigen testing. Instead, a number of other safety measures will be in place for the outdoor concert.

With that in mind, it’s a good time to look at what’s happening with the rest of the summer’s announced test events so far, as well as what we have to look forward to as venues look set to reopen this autumn.

NOTE: Line-ups and dates are subject to change - be sure to check venue websites and artists' social media for any updates.

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS SUMMER:

James Vincent McMorrow: headlining Thursday week at Iveagh Castle, Dublin

Fully-seated outdoor music festival

Phoenix Park, Dublin; Saturday June 26

Lineup TBC, but with 3,600 in attendance, likely to be heavy on homegrown crowd-pleasers.

Iveagh Gardens, Dublin; Thursday June 10

A fully-seated outdoor music event with up to 500 in attendance.

Fully-seated indoor opera event

University Concert Hall, Limerick; Wednesday June 23

Does what it says on the tin, for up to 519 attendees - details TBC.

Fully-seated indoor event

Gleneagle INEC, Killarney, Co Kerry; TBC

Details TBC, with up to 200 people in attendance.

Traditional music event

Róisín Dubh, Galway; Saturday July 3

Details and attendance TBC.

Irish National Opera

Cork Opera House, Cork; Saturday July 10

A night at the opera, courtesy of the long-running genre company. Details and attendance TBC.

FIFTEEN HOT TICKETS FOR AUTUMN/WINTER

Soda Blonde: the first band to play to a crowd at Cyprus Avenue, September 9

SEPTEMBER

Soda Blonde

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; September 9

Polished indie-pop outfit, emerging from the ashes of Little Green Cars to impress in their own right.

OCTOBER

John Grant

Live at St. Luke's, Cork; October 12 & 13

US singer-songwriter takes to the boards at the Northside sonic temple after a well-received 2019 gig at the Opera House.

Bell X1 & Dowry Strings

Live at St. Luke's, Cork; October 14, 15 & 16

Irish indie veterans reprise the best of their body of work, with the accompaniment of violinist and arranger Éna Brennan’s Dowry Strings ensemble.

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady

Cork Opera House, Cork; October 17

A legendary folk collaboration returns, as the veteran singer-songwriters reprise their self-titled album, 45 years after its release.

Kneecap

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; October 19

Belfast Gaelgoir hip-hop trio return to Cork stages after a quiet Covid spell - likely to be a rowdy affair, and a much-needed place for many to let off some steam!

CMAT: heads to Connolly's of Leap in October for a double-header of gigs. Pic: Sarah Doyle

CMAT

Connolly's of Leap, Cork; October 22

Returning to live action in an limited-capacity environment, Ireland’s queen of country goes under Connollys’ famous hammers for a pair of shows: a 4.30pm matinee, and a 7.30pm evening show.

Just Mustard

The Grand Social, Dublin; October 28

Dundalk five-piece have made a profound impact on Irish music in recent years with a gut-wrenching blend of shoegaze noise and trip-hop tension. A Cork date is to be announced for early next year, but having signed to Partisan Records over lockdown, this might be one of your last chances to see them in a small venue.

Conor O'Brien of Villagers: stopping at the Opera House in November as part of an ambitious post-Covid/Brexit tour

NOVEMBER

Villagers

Cork Opera House, Cork; November 2

Conor O’Brien and crew return to the Opera House to launch new concept-led album ‘Fever Dreams’, as part of a post-Brexit UK and Ireland tour. Co-presented by Irish music lifer Leagues O’Toole, as he returns to his Foggy Notions project.

Tolü Makay

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; November 17

Over the course of lockdown, singer Tolü Makay became a new national treasure; making new music as part of Dublin’s X Collective, taking part in the Irish Women in Harmony project, and bringing poignancy to her rendition of the Saw Doctors’ evergreen ‘N17’.

The Scratch

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; November 24

Dublin metallers-turned-folk-gurriers have consistently impressed live and on record since going viral a few years back - seeing their ability to hold a crowd in the palm of their hands again is sure to be a tonic.

Saint Sister

Live at St. Luke's, Cork; November 25

Northern Irish ‘atmosfolk’ duo have been showing us their more playful side with recent singles - an interesting prospect, considering their pensive pop has been a perfect fit for the surrounds of St. Luke’s.

Pillow Queens: touring in December after taking heart in their debut album's release over lockdown

DECEMBER

The Love Buzz

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; December 1

They’ve been on the Late Late Show, had singles played on US radio institution KEXP, and recorded a live session for 2FM’s The Alternative: Cork psych-pop youngfellas The Love Buzz are ready to resume their pre-pandemic momentum.

Pillow Queens

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; December 8

Launching their debut album ‘In Waiting’ during a lockdown was a brave move, but one that was met with huge goodwill, as well as an appearance on James Corden’s Late Late Show in the US that was seen by millions worldwide… but these songs belong to crowds.

Ash

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; December 12

It’s been 25 years since a fresh-faced trio of lads from Downpatrick solidified their power-pop status with the bulletproof ‘1977’ long-player, bursting with teenage angst and featuring immortal singles like ‘Oh Yeah’ and ‘Goldfinger. Expect the classics.

The Frank and Walters

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; December 17

A sunny, silver lining at the end of another long and hard year for many of us, The Franks’ enduring and distinctly Corkonian strain of jangly, sing-along pop will be good to hear resonating along the walls of a venue again.