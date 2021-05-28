Friday TV Tips: An out-of-this-world gift hand-delivered to Adam King

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It's the last Late Late Show before the summer.

Star of The Late Late Toy Show, Adam King from Killeagh in County Cork returns with his family He has news of a special gift from a very important person which was hand-delivered to their home in Cork and which is simply out of this world!

And as she celebrates 21 years since taking a silver medal in one of the most thrilling finals of Sydney 2000, Cork's Sonia O'Sullivan will be chatting from her new base in the USA about her incredible Olympic medal win.

Katie Taylor, World Champion boxer and Olympic gold medallist, who turned professional five years ago, will be chatting with Ryan Tubridy.

And as our Olympic hopefuls prepare to head to Japan this summer, Ryan will speak with Irish Olympic medallists and rising stars of the future.

They're entering the final weeks of preparation for Tokyo 2021: Team Ireland Athletes including Natalya Coyle (modern pentathlon), Brendan Irvine (flyweight boxer), Nhat Hguyen (badminton), Aoife Cooke (marathon runner), and Rhys McClenaghan (gymnast) discuss their journey to the Olympics.

Trica Heberle, Chef de Mission Team Ireland, and Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, will also discuss the unprecedented difficulties faced to get to the Olympic Games this year.

After the success of the recent Commitments music feature, The Late Late Show Soul Band is back and fronted by Lucia Evans.

Sicario 2: Soldado

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Agent Matt Graver re-teams with Alejandro Gillick to fight enemy forces involved in the drug war on the US-Mexico border. Thriller sequel, starring Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro and Emily Blunt.

Sicario 2: Soldado. Benicio del Toro as Alejandro Gillick and Josh Brolin as Matt Graver. Picture: PA Photo/CTMG, Inc./Lionsgate Films/Richard Foreman, Jr

Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years and a Lovely Bit of Squirrel

Channel 4, 9pm

In February, 2011, the sitcom Friday Night Dinner started with relatively little fanfare on Channel 4. It went on to become one of the channel’s biggest and most enduring comedy hits, racking up six series, 37 episodes and numerous award nominations. Paul Ritter, who played father, Martin, died in April, aged 54. The cast and celebrity fans talk about the show.

Friday Night Dinner: Simon Bird as Adam, Tom Rosenthal as Jonny, Paul Ritter as Martin and Tamsin Greig as Jackie. Picture: PA Photo/Channel 4/Mark Johnson

Sport

Rugby: Rainbow Cup — Munster v Cardiff Blues (kick-off 7.30pm, TG4); Soccer: FAI first division Cobh Ramblers v Cork City (kick-off 7.45pm, LOITV).

The Kominsky Method

Netflix

Season 3 (6 episodes) Michael Douglas plays Sandy Kominsky who has to navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) by his side. Life becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy's ex-wife Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner). The pair's famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter and her boyfriend.

The Kominsky Method: Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky; Sarah Baker as Mindy Kominsky; and Kathleen Turner as Ruth

Panic

Amazon Prime

10 episodes: Young adult series written and created by Lauren Oliver (based on her bestselling novel). It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever, and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.

Panic

Radio

The Stephen McCauley Show, BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm: Derry 'werewolf pop' outfit Strength NIA perform tracks from new album 'Ulster is Dance Master' in newly-recorded lockdown session, while the band's Rory Moore sits down for an interview.