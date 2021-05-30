Sunday TV Tips: From Italia 90 to fidget spinners

— battered what? a look back at the making of The Van; and we're up to 2017 in Reeling in the Years
The Van: film adaptation of the third installment of Roddy Doyle’s Barrytown trilogy is set in Dublin’s North Side. Brendan 'Bimbo' Reeves has been laid off from his job as a baker. Together with his old friend Larry, he decides to buy a van with his redundancy cheque and sell fish and chips.

Reeling in the Years: 2017

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A year of fidget spinners, ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’. Donald Trump is inaugurated as America’s 45th president; UFC champion Conor McGregor fights Floyd Mayweather, and Britain’s prime minister Theresa May calls a snap general election.

Must-have item of 2017: a fidget spinner

Cork Folk Festival

TG4, 9.30pm

Featuring Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Victoria Pierce and Macdara Ó Faoláin, Caoimhín Ó Fearghail and Cork legends, Eoiní Maidhcí Ó Suilleabháin and Johnny Lehan.

Victoria Pierce and Macdara Ó Faoláin and Victoria Pierce at the Kino, Cork. Folk Festival 2020. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Back to Barrytown: The Van

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

In the final instalment of The Barrytown trilogy Colm Meaney returns to explore the world of The Van. Remember Italia 90 when we all chanted about being part of Jackie’s army. It’s 1995, the hottest summer on record, and cast and crew have returned to Kilbarrack to make another movie. With contributions from Stephen Frears, Brendan O’Carroll, Neilí Conroy, Ger Ryan and more.

Neilí Conroy who starred in  The Van is heading Back to Barrytown

Sport

GAA: Division 2, 1.15pm; Division 1 North, 3.30pm, TG4.

Radio

Sport an Lae R na G, 1.50pm: Live Irish-language commentary from the Allianz Hurling League, including Cork-Clare from Ennis, and Kerry-Roscommon live from Dr. Hyde Park in Roscommon.

The Rolling Wave RTÉ 1, 9pm: A mix of new releases and archival recordings curated by host Aoife Nic Cormaic on this week's edition of the weekly traditional-music showcase.

