Sunday TV Tips: From Italia 90 to fidget spinners

A year of fidget spinners, ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’. Donald Trump is inaugurated as America’s 45th president; UFC champion Conor McGregor fights Floyd Mayweather, and Britain’s prime minister Theresa May calls a snap general election.
Featuring Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Victoria Pierce and Macdara Ó Faoláin, Caoimhín Ó Fearghail and Cork legends, Eoiní Maidhcí Ó Suilleabháin and Johnny Lehan.
In the final instalment of The Barrytown trilogy Colm Meaney returns to explore the world of The Van. Remember Italia 90 when we all chanted about being part of Jackie’s army. It’s 1995, the hottest summer on record, and cast and crew have returned to Kilbarrack to make another movie. With contributions from Stephen Frears, Brendan O’Carroll, Neilí Conroy, Ger Ryan and more.
GAA: Division 2, 1.15pm; Division 1 North, 3.30pm, TG4.
R na G, 1.50pm: Live Irish-language commentary from the Allianz Hurling League, including Cork-Clare from Ennis, and Kerry-Roscommon live from Dr. Hyde Park in Roscommon.
RTÉ 1, 9pm: A mix of new releases and archival recordings curated by host Aoife Nic Cormaic on this week's edition of the weekly traditional-music showcase.